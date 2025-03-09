LeBron James makes his feelings crystal clear after report of extended absence with groin injury

LeBron James was forced to leave the Lakers' 111-101 loss to the Boston Celtics due to a left groin injury. The veteran superstar appeared to be in pain as he tried to stretch his lower body on the sidelines, with trainer Mike Mancias by his side. Unable to shake off the discomfort, he opted to walk back to the locker room, ending his night on the court.

Following the game, LeBron addressed his injury, mentioning that it instantly reminded him of his groin injury on Christmas Day in 2018, when he felt a pop and was sidelined for a considerable period. However, he reassured that he doesn't think the injury is as severe as that one and to avoid tempting fate, he knocked on the wooden locker behind him.

"Not much concern," LeBron said. "Obviously, we go day to day, look at it each day, see if it gets better, and take the proper measurements to see what we need to do going forward."

LeBron James made his comments following a report from Lakers insider Dave McMenamin, who cited a source revealing that the veteran forward is expected to miss "weeks" rather than just days as he recovers from his latest injury setback.

Luka Doncic and JJ Redick on LeBron James' injury

LeBron James' injury became the main topic of conversation following the Boston Celtics' win over the Lakers. Coach JJ Redick was asked for an update on LeBron's condition and expressed concern for his superstar.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic also addressed the injury to his teammate, with the Slovenian superstar noting that such injuries are difficult to cope with.

"Hopefully it's nothing. Obviously he gotta take his time. Those injuries are I don't wanna say the worst, but they're tough to deal with," Doncic said.

The Purple and Gold have three more games left on their road trip and LeBron confirmed that he will stay with the team. JJ Redick's Lakers will next face off against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

