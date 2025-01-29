LeBron James makes feelings known on $203,852,600 'star' and fellow Klutch client 

Like many other notable names across the NBA, LeBron James is represented by star agent Rich Paul and Klutch Sports. Despite being on the wrong end of a double-digit loss Tuesday, he took the time to praise a rising star within the agency.

The LA Lakers found themselves in the second leg of a back-to-back, traveling to Philadelphia to take on a shorthanded 76ers team. They managed to keep things close early on but were unable to walk away victorious and lost 118-104. A big factor in this loss for LA was a big scoring barrage from Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey.

Maxey shone in this nationally televised matchup, delivering a big outing for a team without Joel Embiid and Paul George. He scored a game-high 43 points.

After the game, Maxey praised LeBron James and the relationship they've built since he joined Klutch. This led to the Lakers star posting a video of him on his Instagram story with a heartfelt message.

"He's a [star emoji]!!!!!! Early am training first hand seeing the commitment! Love lil bro! Keep going UP!"

Maxey had a breakout campaign last season, winning Most Improved Player and receiving an All-Star nod in the process. Following his impressive 2024 campaign, the Sixers made a big investment in him by offering a five-year, $203,852,600 extension.

Fresh off signing that massive contract, Maxey is still a star-level talent for the Sixers. This season, he is averaging 27.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

LeBron James gifted Tyrese Maxey a jersey after 43-point barrage vs Lakers

A shoutout on Instagram is not the only thing LeBron James did for Tyrese Maxey after his impressive showing Tuesday. He also gave the young star one of his jerseys.

During his postgame press conference, Maxey talked about finally adding the 21-time All-Star's jersey to his collection. He felt he had waited long enough to finally pop the question to the LA Lakers star.

"I told him after the game," Maxey said. "I said, 'Look man, I waited five years to ask for a jersey, I know I've known you for a while, but I think I'm gonna go ahead and get it this year.'"

Both being represented by the same agent, LeBron James and Maxey have built a relationship off the court. Since being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020, they've trained together numerous times in the offseason.

As he's done for the majority of his NBA career, LeBron continues to shine a light on the young talent across the league. Maxey deserved his flowers after the performance he had in front of a national audience, and the Lakers star made sure to give them.

