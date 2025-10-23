  • home icon
  "LeBron James to Mavs" - Lakers superstar's trade rumors to Mavs spike after fans see Nico Harrison with Rich Paul courtside before season opener

“LeBron James to Mavs” - Lakers superstar’s trade rumors to Mavs spike after fans see Nico Harrison with Rich Paul courtside before season opener

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 23, 2025 01:45 GMT
“LeBron James to Mavs confirmed” - Fans heat up Lakers superstar’s trade rumors to Mavs after Nico Harrison seen with Rich Paul courtside before season opener. [photo: Getty]

LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, and Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison talked for a few minutes on Wednesday before the Mavs’ season opener. Ahead of the Mavericks’ showdown against the San Antonio Spurs, the two were spotted having a conversation under one of the baskets.

The meeting went viral, prompting fans to react.

“LeBron to Mavs confirmed,” one said.

One fan added:

Another fan said:

One more fan commented:

Another said:

Paul’s presence at the Mavericks’ first game of the season could have nothing to do with LeBron James. The agent also represents Anthony Davis, the former Laker who was swapped for Luka Doncic in February. Still, fans could not help but speculate about scenarios in which James could end up in Dallas.

The four-time MVP, who missed the Lakers’ game on Tuesday, is out with a nerve injury. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported two weeks ago that James could use his time on the sidelines to evaluate how LA performs without him. If the team struggles, the NBA insider said James could request a trade.

Rich Paul said in July, after LeBron James opted into his $52.6 million deal with the Lakers, that winning a championship is a priority. The Dallas Mavericks, considered one of the favorites, would be an ideal destination if he wants out of Hollywood.

LeBron James to Dallas is unlikely to happen, per NBA insider

Two weeks ago, Dave McMenamin wrote a story about how LeBron James’ season could play out. In one of his scenarios, he explained how a trade to the Dallas Mavericks was unlikely to happen:

“James has won titles with both Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, and has close relationships with coach Jason Kidd and several members of Kidd's staff. But the Mavs, too, would need to send out an exorbitant amount of money to make a deal work.

The buyout option is also another tough route to take:

“Dallas is also currently a second-apron team, and would need to trade $12 million in salary without taking any back in order to become a buyout destination for James.”

After the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade, anything is possible, though. Rich Paul’s meeting with Nico Harrison on Wednesday could have been nothing. The viral scene also prompted fans to wonder whether it was the start of a conversation that could lead to LeBron James reuniting with Davis in Dallas.

