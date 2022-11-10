LeBron James miffed with officiating: “I gotta learn how to flop or something”

LeBron James is averaging just 4.8 free throw attempts this season, which is a career low. The four-time MVP, however, has been making a determined effort to go to the paint to make up for his atrocious 23.9% 3-point shooting.

While the calls have not supposedly been going his way this season, James is undeterred about mixing it up in the paint. In his postgame interview after the 114-101 loss against the LA Clippers, he said:

“I love physicality but I also would like for the whistle to be blown when I get hit. I look at a lot of guys tonight, shoot a lot of jump shots and they go nine, 13 times to the free throw line. I gotta learn how to flop or something.

"Seriously, I need to learn how to do that, swipe my head back or do something to get to the free throw line. Guys [refs] missed it but it’s getting too repetitive, it’s three games straight.”

Over the last four games against the LA Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans, LeBron James has 16 free throw attempts. He made only seven of those freebies, which translates to a measly 43.7% FT.

After the game against the Cavaliers, LeBron James revealed that the referees had privately told him that they’ve missed some calls. The 18x All-Star shrugged it off as nothing out of the usual as that has been practically the story of his career.

The difference between James’ current situation and what he had before is the necessity for him to score at almost every opportunity. LA’s offensive troubles are so destructive that they need every point they can get to compete.

After the loss to the Clippers, the Lakers are dead last in efficiency, more than two percentage points worse than their rivals. The Lakers are also at the bottom of the league when it comes to 3-point shooting. If they have to bleed for their usual shots, those free throws become even more important.

LeBron James has tried flopping before

LeBron James has already mastered the art of flopping.

It’s almost hilarious for LeBron James to say that he needs to learn how to flop. He’s a 20-year veteran who knows every trick in the book. The four-time champ is known to be one of the smartest and savviest players the NBA has ever seen. A crucial part of that knowledge is knowing when and how to sell fouls.

Last year, former teammate Iman Shumpert narrated how James turned flopping into a weapon. Because the “L-Train” is so physically dominating, particularly against forwards and guards, he would flop to get the call he wanted.

With the way the Lakers are struggling, getting called out for flopping is the least of LeBron James’ concerns. He will have to do everything he can to turn their season around.

Only one team in NBA history has ever won a playoff series after starting a season 2-9 — the 1977-78 Seattle Supersonics. If the LA Lakers want to go that route, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will have to start focusing on basketball and not worry about flopping.

