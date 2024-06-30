LeBron James' millionaire agent dodges critical Bronny James question after paparazzi catches him at airport 

Rich Paul, the agent of NBA stars such as LeBron James and Bronny James, ran into a paparazzi at the airport and was asked a tricky question about the draft. He was asked many questions, but the last question caused Paul to get into his car and avoid answering.

The 2024 NBA Draft wrapped, and the LA Lakers successfully selected Bronny James with their 55th pick. There was some criticism about the Lakers drafting the younger James, but Paul believes he deserves to be in the league.

The paparazzi who caught up with Paul had questions regarding the recent draft, specifically about Bronny's case. The agent gave him time and answered plenty of his questions, but his last inquiry about James was ignored.

The cameraperson wanted to confirm with Paul if the reports about him calling other teams not to draft Bronny during the draft were true. While he was asking the question, the agent got into his car and said goodbye. Watch the video below to see the interaction.

During the NBA Draft, there were reports that Paul called teams other than the Lakers and Phoenix Suns. The report mentioned that the agent told the other teams that if they tried to draft James, he wouldn't accept it and would choose to play professionally in Australia.

Paul didn't address the report that was circulated during the event.

All-Star forward talked about Bronny James playing with his father

One of the people who believe that Bronny James will succeed in the NBA is Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. Following the draft, Green gave his thoughts on the players who were selected, including the younger James. For the Warriors star, he thinks that the former USC point guard will become an excellent backup point guard in the NBA.

Green talked about it in his show, "The Draymond Green Show."

"I think he has more than enough attributes and tools and things about him that will make him a good backup point guard, at least," Green said. "Backup point guards need to pick up full court, he's going to be able to do that with the best of them. Backup point guards need to knock down shots. We know he can knock down a shot. Backup point guards need to be smart, not make mistakes."

In his one year at USC, James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Because of the stats he put up, not everyone has been a fan of him on the hardwood.

