LeBron James' millionaire agent highlights Myles Garrett signing historic $123,500,000 contract extension

LeBron James' close friend and longtime agent, Rich Paul, reacted to Myles Garrett's new $123,500,000 deal with the Cleveland Browns. The defensive end will earn $40 million annually with this new contract.

Nicole Lynn, a member of Paul's agency, Klutch Sports, finalized the deal with Andrew Berry on Sunday. Paul shared the good news on his Instagram story, sharing the Adam Schefter report and tagging Lynn and Garrett to hype up the move.

Paul's story

The 2025 NFL offseason had a different start for the Browns. Garrett requested a trade on the first day of Super Bowl week, sharing a statement saying he wanted to compete for Vince Lombardi trophies in Cleveland or elsewhere.

The following weeks were full of rumors and speculation, as several teams, including the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles, were reportedly interested in acquiring his services. The Browns were reluctant to ship Garrett from the beginning, although communications were nonexistent between the parties.

Before they agreed on an extension, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam declined to meet Garrett while keeping his stance on trading the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year. It all ended on Sunday, as Garrett is set to stay in Cleveland.

Myles Garrett asked LeBron James for advice during the Browns standoff

Myles Garrett had reached out to LA Lakers star LeBron James after he requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns. He explained he wanted to know James' thought process during his final days with the Cleveland Cavaliers during a Feb. 5 appearance on "Rich Eisen Show."

"I just wanted to know what a transition no look like for him (LeBron James), what was his thought process going into it before he left Cleveland," Garrett said (2:20 onwards).

"Making sure I made a logical decision, taking my time and just trying to take away the pressure of doing something like that. I know that. Cleveland, really, that area, Northeast Ohio, has been his home. ... It feels like my home as well. ... It's not a decision I take lightly," he added.

The Browns posted a 3-14 2024 season after being one of the biggest surprises in the league the prior year. Nothing pointed out that they would be better after that terrible campaign, but Myles Garrett still has hope.

