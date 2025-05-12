LeBron James' mom Gloria James honors her parents with emotional Mother's Day tribute

LeBron James' mom, Gloria James, has been a very private person for most of her life. As she continues to be a strong support for the LA Lakers star, Gloria's life lately has been about boosting her grandchildren.

In a rare instance on Sunday, on Mother's Day, Gloria James remembered her parents with a post on Instagram, sharing pictures of their grave in Akron, Ohio.

The first picture showed her mother, Freda James Howard's grave, who died in 1987 when the Lakers star was 3 years old. The second picture showed the grave of her father, Constance D. Golson, who died in 1986.

Gloria had even put a bunch of red roses on their graves.

"We all are missing you two like you wouldn’t believe😭, she wrote in the caption. "But we know that you’re both peaceful and in heaven sitting along side God🙏🏾🙏🏾. Continue looking down on us and protecting us from your thrones. Love and miss you both immensely.🩷🩷🕊️🕊️🌹🌹."

LeBron James didn't get to spend much time with his grandparents since they died at an early age. In 2014, he wrote a piece for Today.com where he shed light on his childhood that alluded to his grandmother.

In the piece, James wrote about him and his mother living in his grandmother's house. He also wrote that Freda James Howard died of a heart attack on the night of Christmas in 1987. Following that, the Lakers star's mother became homeless and moved "from place to place."

LeBron James credits his mom, Gloria James, for having thicker skin

The scrutiny around LeBron James since he made the national news over two decades ago has been insane. With the mainstream sports media then the added social media now zoomed in on him, James' success and composure have been an example.

However, for the NBA star, a lot of his attitude in life has come from his mother. During his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" in March, LeBron James spoke about the influence of his mother on his life.

"I give her a lot of credit for the way she raised me, the way she taught me, the things that she was able to instill in me," he said.

"It was also me also just looking at her, the way she moved and how determined she was to be able to make my life better, even with the circumstances that we were growing up in. So I give her a lot of credit."

James also added that he had realized that sports had given him an opportunity of a lifetime. So he didn't want to mess it up, not only for himself and his family but also for the opportunity to represent his community.

