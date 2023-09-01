LeBron James is over the moon as Kent State student set to become the first to graduate college from his foundation

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has long been a strong advocate for helping children receive education in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. “The LeBron James Family Foundation” has helped countless students over the years, especially through his “I Promise School.”

It appears that "King James’" foundation recently reached a milestone, according to his latest Instagram stories.

On Thursday, James shared a clip of a student named Anthony Claytor, who is set to become the first student from his foundation to graduate college. Claytor is expected to graduate early from Kent State University this fall.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“We are so proud of you, Anthony!” the story was captioned.

“Anthony is projected to graduate @kenstate early and will become the first college graduate of The LeBron James Family Foundation!”

James is over the moon as Kent State student set to become the first to graduate college from his foundation

James reacts with multiple appreciative emojis to Claytor's video on Instagram

In the clip James shared, Claytor spoke about how grateful he is for the opportunity to be able to attend college in the first place.

“My name is Anthony Claytor. I’m a Kent State Student on a scholarship from The LeBron James Family Foundation. I graduate this fall,” Claytor said.

“I’m going to be the first one, and if it wasn’t for the foundation, I probably would have never gone to college, or it probably wouldn’t have been worth it. But I’m just so glad I got the opportunity to go, and it really gave me a future.”

Also read: "If we get Miami, I got Spo... Boston, you got Brad" - Rajon Rondo recalls LeBron's master plan to prepare for 2020 finals

LeBron James thanks those who support his foundation

James thanks those who support his foundation

In another one of his recent Instagram stories, LeBron James shared a post where he thanked those who support his foundation.

“THE kid from Akron stopping by to say ‘Hey’ to all of the other kids from Akron,” the story is captioned.

In the video, James gives a simple shoutout to everyone who has taken the time to learn more about his foundation, which has been in operation since 2004.

“Hey, what’s up, Akron?” he said.

“I hope you guys are enjoying learning about our foundation. It means so much to all of us here. So, happy to have y’all part of it. Enjoy.”

James thanks those who support his foundation

Also read: "Bron was drafted before MySpace was even launched" - Redditors baffled after realizing Bronny James is older than LeBron when he joined NBA

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)