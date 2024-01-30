LeBron James needs "sparks" to fly like Michael Jordan as Chris Brown stirs the pot in NBA GOAT debate

The long-standing debate about who is the greatest between Michael Jordan and LeBron James is unlikely ever to end. Both have their fans who, regardless of what anyone says, will never change their stance on why either deserves the title of the NBA's GOAT.

Sharing which player one believes is better has become something of a regular conversation among hoop fans and everyone. As such, even the most famous basketball enthusiasts are not safe from being asked to share their take.

An example of this is when Adin Ross, a streamer who is popular for posting NBA 2K live streams, asked Grammy Award-winning artist Chris Brown who the goat was between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

"I'm going to go Jordan and then LeBron," Chris Brown replied to Ross' query. "Both of them are unstoppable forces."

Brown then shared why he thinks Jordan is the better player.

"LeBron's been doing it a minute and he's been doing it at the highest level but I feel like he needs something to, see, to have a spark to make him be good."

Chris Brown adds Allen Iverson to the GOAT conversation next to Michael Jordan and LeBron James

Another influential basketball player who is credited with revolutionizing basketball is Allen Iverson. He is considered one of the best to ever do it but is rarely even in the GOAT conversation but Chris Brown thinks he deserves a spot next to Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Before ranking Jordan over LeBron on his GOAT list, Brown took the time to give props to Iverson.

"I'm from Viginia so I always put AI in this category," Brown said when Adin Ross asked him whom he thought was the better player. "MJ made basketball, Allen Iverson made basketball cool. He gave it the flare."

Iverson was one of the most exciting players to ever play the game and was one of the few guys who dominated a sport that was thought to be a big man's game.

At only six feet tall, Iverson won the NBA's MVP award in 2001. He made eleven All-Star games and was a four-time scoring champ. He had his No. 3 jersey retired by the Philadelphia 76ers and is one of the NBA's 75 Greatest Players.

