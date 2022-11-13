LeBron James' net worth through the perspective of his luxury car collection worth $2.5 million

LeBron James is one of the richest athletes today with a net worth of $1.2 billion. A huge reason behind his ridiculously large net worth is because of his frugal habits. James is known to be a wise spender and could honestly own more expensive items than what he already has in possession. But that doesn't mean that the King doesn't know how to treat himself like royalty.

Apparently, LeBron James spoiled himself with his car collection. According to the South China Morning Post, James owns a collection of rare luxury automobiles worth more than $2.5 million. Among the fast and furious models in his fleet are a Lamborghini Aventador, three Ferraris, a Rolls-Royce, two Maybachs, and a Porsche.

With that said, let's take a look at some of LeBron James' cars in his collection.

Some of LeBron James' Cars in his collection

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Rolls-Royce Phantom

The Phantom is currently one of the most expensive Rolls-Royce models. It is priced at $450,000 base rate. Depending on which model a consumer purchases, prices may vary. It's unknown how much LeBron James' Phantom is, but one thing is for sure, he had this bad boy just waiting to be driven in his garage.

Interestingly enough, Shaquille O'Neal gifted the Rolls-Royce Phantom to James back in 2009. This was back when they were teammates in Cleveland.

Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

James may have given his Aventador a flowery print to match his Nike LeBron XI Everglades sneaker, known as the "Reverse Kings Pride." The Aventador has a 6.5-liter V12 engine and is expected to cost US$670,000. With a top speed of 300 km/h, the supercar accelerates the driver from 0 to 100 km/h in just three seconds.

Porsche 911 Turbo S

Porsche 911 Turbo S

The Porsche 911 Turbo S owned by King James is worth around $207,000. The Porsche 911 Turbo S speeds from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in an incredibly quick 2.6 seconds and tops out at approximately 330 kilometers per hour. A 3.8-liter six-cylinder engine with two turbochargers in the Turbo S series produces up to 640 horsepower. This should be one of the fastest cars in James' collection.

Ferrari 599

Ferrari 599

LeBron James has three Ferraris, including the 599. He purchased the model in 2009 for his 25th birthday, according to Complex. The 599 costs around $133,995. There is a V12 engine in the sports car. The Ferrari travels from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 345 km/h thanks to its 612 horsepower under the hood.

Mercedes-Maybach S650

Mercedes-Maybach S650

James also has a Mercedes Maybach S650 with a premium V8 engine and two turbochargers that runs on unleaded fuel. This makes Maybach possibly the quickest luxury car on the road right now, going from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds and reaching a top speed of about 250 km/h.

Poll : 0 votes