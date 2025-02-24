"LeBron James never does this with Darvin Ham": Fans react as Lakers superstar shares heartfelt moment with coach JJ Redick

LeBron James and JJ Redick were all smiles after the Lakers delivered a dominant 123-100 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. The win was a significant morale boost for the Purple and Gold, who had struggled against the Nuggets over the past two years.

As the game wrapped up and the starters checked out, Redick was seen beaming with a smile unlike any before in his tenure as the Lakers’ coach. On the sidelines, he and LeBron shared a heartfelt exchange, a moment that quickly went viral. In the video, the veteran forward playfully startles his head coach with a fake punch gesture.

Fans reacted candidly to LeBron James' interaction with his coach, with many bringing former Lakers head coach Darvin Ham into the conversation.

"LeBron James never does this with Darvin Ham," a fan commented.

"Maybe because Ham came in and wanted to be a professional coach, by being in charge of his team by not letting the most experienced players take charge. Like he drew some silly plays that was absurd," commented another fan.

"I think he’d rather straight up uppercut darvin," a fan wrote.

"Bron would’ve connected if that was Ham," wrote another fan.

"That fist will touch Darvin Ham’s face for real," a fan said.

"LeBron had to stop himself from actually punching Darvin ham sandwich," said another fan.

LeBron James and Co. reward JJ Redick's relentless effort

After the Lakers' victory over the Denver Nuggets, coach JJ Redick revealed that he sacrificed sleep to craft a strong game plan. His dedication paid off as LeBron James and the team executed it flawlessly, exceeding even Redick’s expectations.

"I pretty much haven't slept since we walked off the court in Portland," Redick said. "I spent a lot of time on this game, our staff spent a lot of time on this game. I envision our guys playing hard, they played harder than I could've envisioned. They battled tonight and those were the two things that stood out."

With a dominant road victory, the Lakers improved their season record to 34-21. Up next, the Purple and Gold will face the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

