LeBron James' Nike LeBron 21 "Blue River" colorway release date revealed: Closer look at price, details and more 

LeBron James' signature sneaker line with Nike has resulted in some of the most successful shoe launches of all time. Over the years the shoes have undergone a number of redesigns. The latest iteration of the shoe is a low-top model, dubbed the Nike LeBron 21, which the future Hall of Famer has continued to wear this season.

With the postseason in sight, LeBron James' latest signature shoes have been announced. The Nike 'Blue Diver' LeBron 21s are reportedly set to release on March 15th with a retail price of $200.

Images of the shoe have continued to circulate the internet, with fans taking note. Unlike past iterations of the shoe, the Nike LeBron 21 'Blue Divers' are largely made of leather.

This is a stark contrast not only from previous versions of LeBron's signature shoes with Nike, but also from many of the modern shoes. For example, Adidas makes use of lighter materials such as mesh in order to allow for breathability.

In year 21, however, LeBron James seems to be reinventing the style surrounding modern basketball shoes, bringing back the classic leather look. With a grey upper and ocean blue mid and outer soles, the shoes also notably stand out from the traditional purple and gold of the Lakers' uniforms.

Check out some photos below.

The unique quote LeBron James writes on his shoe every game

The new Blue Diver Nike LeBron 21s feature writing on the heel tag that reads: EST 1984. Despite that, there's a quote the four-time champ writes on his shoes every game that's unique to him, and isn't included on the shoes.

The quote "Man in the Arena" is a popular one used by professional athletes, taken from a poem written by former US President Teddy Roosevelt. LeBron James, opened up prior to his record-breaking performance earlier this season that saw him become the all-time leading scorer.

As he explained, he writes: "Man in the Arena" on his shoe every single game. When he scored the fadeaway jumper to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, he truly felt like the man in the arena.

He was quoted by Sports Illustrated as saying:

“I write 'Man in the Arena' on my shoe every single night from Theodore Roosevelt. Tonight I actually felt like I was sitting on top of the arena when that shot went in and the roar from the crowd…

"I’m not sure I would be able to feel that feeling again unless it’s like a game-winning Finals shot, but it won’t be a stop in play. Everything just stopped and it gave me an opportunity just to kind of like embrace it and look around and seeing my family and seeing the fans and seeing my friends.”

While the latest Nike LeBron 21 doesn't feature the quote, those who want to play like James can take inspiration from the idea.