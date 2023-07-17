"LeBron James, the one and only, The King"- When a 13-year-old Bryce James broke the internet with a hilarious impersonation of his dad

Besides being arguably the greatest basketball player in NBA history, LeBron James is also known for being a doting dad. One can regularly see LeBron in attendance at his son's basketball games and is often featured on their social media posts, too.

The downside to being part of your children's social media presence is that, from time to time, you could get roasted. That's exactly what happened to LeBron James a few years ago, when his son, Bryce James, went viral for his impression of his dad.

"LeBron James! The one and only," a 13-year-old Bryce said in a LeBron impression. "The King. The king from Cleveland. How tall you is?

"I told you. And I ain't playing. I ain't playing around. How tall? 6'2'' and you 15 years old? 6'2''! You were about 6'11'' when you came out the womb, my boy, yessir!"

The video went viral and is still one of the funniest LeBron James impressions to date.

Perhaps it's the fact that Bryce, 16, did the impression, and his elder brother Bronny was seen laughing in the background that makes it all the more amusing. Or, maybe, it's because the impression is so realistic. No matter the reason, Bryce James went viral for his LeBron imitation.

Darvin Ham reckons LeBron James could play until 50

In a recent appearance on SiriusXM NBA radio, Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham explained why he believes LeBron James could continue playing until he turns 50.

"At this age, what he is doing is unprecedented," Ham said. "Hopefully, he has a few more years to come, but if there is anybody that can do it, he can play until he is probably 50.

"Just the way he takes care of himself, his nutrition, his sleep habits, the regimen, everything he does pre-work, during the work, post-work, his regimen, everything he does to make himself not just available, but elite."

LeBron James is coming off another impressive NBA season, where the veteran forward played 55 regular-season games. He averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per contest, and shot 50% from the field and 32.1% from the 3-Point range.

LeBron James commits to playing next season

As the LA Lakers got swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, LeBron James put the world on alert when he floated the idea of retirement.

However, during a recent appearance at the ESPY's, James said that he will be returning to the NBA for another season.

The Lakers have had a strong offseason and appear to have improved their rotation heading into the 2023-24 season. Now, with LeBron James committed to being back, the Lakers will turn their attention toward winning another championship.

They will hope that the pairing of LeBron James and Anthony Davis can remain healthy so that the legendary forward can add another championship to his resume and potentially remain in the league for a few more years.

