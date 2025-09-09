"LeBron James outlasted his hairline" - NBA fans troll Rudy Gobert for unveiling bald & jacked look ahead of Timberwolves season

With less than two months left before the 2025-26 NBA season tips off, Rudy Gobert is working hard to get himself in great shape. Recently, the Minnesota Timberwolves center posted an image of his preparations, and fans couldn't help but pay attention to one particular detail.In a photo that has gone viral on X, a shirtless Gobert showed off his physique in a gym. Some netizens, however, were more preoccupied with the fact that he was sporting a bald look.&quot;BRON OUTLASTED HIS HAIRLINE LMAOOOOOOOOO GOAT S***&quot; one netizen tweeted.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐩𝑮𝒐𝒍𝒅 🏆 @PurpGoldedLINKBRON OUTLASTED HIS HAIRLINE LMAOOOOOOOOO GOAT S*** 🐐Playoff Sports @PlayoffSports_LINKlook like a wwe wrestlerUrbanplugg (❖,❖) @Chosky_XLINKThey are gonna put his bald head on ice Luka and other players smiling rnyezos @yeeeeezosLINKdraymond can't give him a noogie no moreυρтσωη 👑🪄 @Uptown2LA_LINKDon’t let this pic fool you, he’s still softBeeks 🦅 @beeksvybeLINKRudy been in the penDespite the trolling from the fans, Gobert appears to be determined to help the Timberwolves take the next step in their championship aspirations.Last season, the four-time Defensive Player of the Year played a key role in Minnesota's first-round mastery of the LA Lakers, who had clinched the third seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Towards the end of the series, Gobert exploited the Lakers' lack of rim protection, allowing the Wolves to wrap things up in five games.Thanks to Gobert's defense and the impeccable scoring of Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, Minnesota also eliminated the Golden State Warriors via a gentleman's sweep in the second round. The Wolves ended up falling short in the Western Conference Finals against the eventual champions Oklahoma City Thunder.Gobert, who did not play for France in this year's EuroBasket, has his sights set on sustaining the Wolves' playoff dominance. Time will tell, however, if he will keep the bald look throughout this coming season.Rudy Gobert's former teammate trolls Timberwolves center over bald lookIt wasn't just fans who posted their reactions to Gobert's bald look. On Instagram, his former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns posed a question in French.&quot;Frère, es-tu chauve? [Brother, are you bald?]&quot; Towns commented on Instagram.Karl-Anthony Towns trolls Rudy Gobert's new look. Credit: Gobert/IGTowns and Gobert played together on the Wolves lineup from 2022 to 2024. In the two seasons of their frontcourt partnership, Minnesota went to the playoffs, even going as far as the 2024 Western Conference Finals.Their tandem was dissolved when Towns was traded to the New York Knicks. Despite being on separate teams for a year now, the two big men appear to have maintained their brotherhood.