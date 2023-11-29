LeBron James praises Tyrese Maxey on IG for acknowledging his work ethic after Lakers vs 76ers game: "Love this kid"

LeBron James does not give out praise easily. The 21-year vet does love to give flowers to those he deems worthy. The King deemed the Philadelphia 76ers rising star Tyrese Maxey worthy. After the Sixers won against James and the Lakers, James praised Maxey.

The Sixers handed James his worst loss ever by winning 138-94. James still had kind words for Maxey after the beatdown.

James shared a reel of Maxey talking about his influence on his IG stories. He added his own words to the post to give some love to the young guard.

“Love this kid, man! The work never lie, and that’s why he’s so damn good!! And, more importantly, he’s a better person, which is insane!!” James wrote.

LeBron James' IG story

James praised Maxey for his work ethic. He seems to see a lot of promise in the potential of Maxey.

The original clip showed Maxey explaining how James influenced his own game. The youngster talked about working out with James.

The two conducted workouts this summer, and Maxey admired James for his work ethic. Their first workout was scheduled for 6 am. Maxey said he arrived early to stretch.

The second workout was at 6 am again, but when Maxey arrived, he was in for a surprise. James was already there and in a full sweat.

“I can’t let you beat me to the gym,” James said to Maxey.

James made sure to show he could still outwork the young buck. Maxey gave the veteran the win on that one. He was impressed by how James ground at his age.

Tyrese Maxey is living up to the hype from LeBron James

LeBron James praised Tyrese Maxey for a good reason. The Sixers decided to trade James Harden and refused to give up Maxey. The guard is rewarding the team for its support.

Maxey is killing it this season. He is averaging 26.6 points per game, the 11th-best in the league. He is shooting 46.0 percent from the field, 40.3 percent from 3-point range and 89.5 from the free throw line.

Maxey is also excelling at setting up his teammates. He is taking more of the ball-handling responsibilities. Maxey is showing off his playmaking skills with 6.9 assists per game. He is 10th in the NBA in assists. Maxey is on an All-Star pace and could make his first All-NBA team with such a production.