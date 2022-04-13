"I don't know if it's chasing Kobe or Jordan, or you know Kareem" - Kevin Love awed by LeBron James' pursuit for greatness

LeBron James of the LA Lakers exceeded expectations on an individual level this season. In a subpar Lakers team, James was almost always the only one who helped them get buckets – contributing on the offensive end.

LeBron James has featured in 56 games this season, averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists, displaying offensive prowess like his younger years. At age 37, James was the team’s leading scorer, but despite his efforts, the team finished in 11th position and lost their chance to make the playoffs.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



"Cleveland and Akron and all of Ohio loves him. It'd be great to get Bronny over here too and then we'll call it a day." Kevin Love wants LeBron James back on the Cavs

People and fans alike are left wondering what is the driving force behind LeBron James’ longevity, his former teammate Kevin Love sails in the same boat. On the latest episode of The Ringer and Spotify’s “Icons Club” podcast, Love spoke about James’ drive:

“I don’t know if it’s chasing goals, I don’t know if it’s chasing Kobe or Jordan, or you know Kareem. With the scoring, passing Karl Malone, it's like all these different things that, you know, he just has so much more to continue to prove within his life and his career.”

James is often among the greats when it comes to both statistics and multiple championships. He started breaking records in his rookie year and did not stop as he progressed – pick up almost any “youngest player” stat and James will be among the top few.

LeBron James surpassed Karl Malone in All-Time Scoring, with just Kareem Abdul-Jabbar now ahead of him. In 34 out of his 56 games, James scored more than 30 points, with two games scoring 50 points or more.

StatMuse @statmuse Youngest to average 30 PPG in a season: LeBron James



Oldest to average 30 PPG in a season: LeBron James Youngest to average 30 PPG in a season: LeBron JamesOldest to average 30 PPG in a season: LeBron James https://t.co/w1CVVrllXk

However, with the Lakers’ disastrous season – another season went by for LeBron James to earn his fifth title. The season was by no means an easy one, as James battled injuries and was forced to the bench for quite some time.

Kevin Love went on to add how James is aware of what he wants to achieve:

“I think there's a lot on his plate, and I don't think it's ever lost on him how big the moment is.”

LeBron James is likely to look ahead to next season with the same goals

The LA Lakers struggled to find a rhythm this season amidst Russell Westbrook’s turbulent season and Anthony Davis’ absence. LeBron James took up a sizeable portion of the team’s offensive responsibilities, bailing the team out in many instances. However, there were quite a few games where James went cold in the final period and was unable to close out.

Dave McMenamin @mcten New story: Anthony Davis believes him and LeBron James can still lead a title team but admits the duo need to discuss "what changed" since the Bubble in rebuilding a contender this summer

What went down this season made it even more evident - the importance of Anthony Davis being on the floor. Despite James’ offensive outburst, he cannot carry the entire load and a player of Davis’s caliber is expected to do a lot more.

James and Davis both believe that not being together on the floor was a major roadblock to their championship goals. However, it is unlikely the Lakers will run it back next season, considering the failed experiment.

