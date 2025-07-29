  • home icon
LeBron James reacts as Rajon Rondo recreates iconic father-son moment from Lakers' 2020 championship triumph

LeBron James reacts as Rajon Rondo recreates iconic father-son moment from Lakers
LeBron James reacts as Rajon Rondo recreates iconic father-son moment from Lakers' 2020 championship triumph. (Photo: IMAGN)

LeBron James and Rajon Rondo helped the LA Lakers win the 2020 NBA championship inside the bubble during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rondo went viral at the time for his photo with his son, Rajon Jr. or Pierre, with the father and son recently recreating it.

In a post on Instagram, James reacted to the new photo after Rajon and Pierre recreated it following the younger Rondo's championship win at the Middle School Championship Series. Pierre is currently being touted as part of the 2030 NBA draft class.

"YESSIR @rajonrondo @pierre2rondo 🔥🔥🔥🔥," James wrote.
LeBron James shared this on Instagram. (Photo: @kingjames on IG)

The number of second-generation NBA players is growing, with LeBron James and Bronny James being the perfect example. There were more than 30 second-generation players last season, with Marvin Bagley III being a third-generation player.

Rajon Rondo has supported Pierre's love for the sport, with many expecting him to be good at the next level. The younger Rondo is just 5-foot-9, though he's expected to grow since he's only in the seventh grade. He's a point guard like his father, possessing his playmaking ability. His arms are also lengthy, and he could play elite defense.

Rajon Rondo explains why NBA championship with LeBron James and Lakers was more special than Celtics title

Rajon Rondo explains why NBA championship with LeBron James and Lakers was more special than Celtics title. (Photo: IMAGN)

Rajon Rondo has two NBA championships, one from his time with the Boston Celtics in 2008 and one with the LA Lakers in 2020. Rondo shared on "The Draymond Green Show" last year that winning the championship with LeBron James and the Lakers was more special.

"At that particular time, I won it in 2020, my son was in the bubble with me," Rondo said, according to MassLive. "And that made it a little more special winning it in 2020."

Rondo explained that it wasn't a shot at the Boston Celtics since he was still proud of winning a title with the franchise. Pierre Rondo wasn't born until 2012, so he wasn't there when Rajon won his first title.

"I've only had one parade, and that was the most amazing thing that’s happened to me in basketball," Rondo said. "That type of love and reaction to see the fans, you’ve seen it this year, but to be a part of it, to get on a duck boat and go on a tour, was amazing."
The 39-year-old former player began the 2024-25 season as a guest coach for the Milwaukee Bucks. He wants to become a coach in the future, but is currently focused on training his son.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

