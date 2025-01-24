LeBron James rejects entry in exclusive list with Michael Jordan over owning multi-million asset

LeBron James is the only active NBA player in the billionaire's club, having reached the financial milestone in 2022 thanks to numerous off-the-court endorsements and his multi-million dollar salaries from 22 seasons in the league.

Given his financial prowess, it wouldn't be surprising if James splurged on luxurious items like cars, mansions, or even a private jet. However, LeBron has yet to purchase a private plane and he recently rejected his inclusion in a list of private jet owners.

James took to his Instagram story to clarify that he does not own a private jet, despite being listed alongside some of the biggest stars in NBA history.

“Take me off the list,” James wrote.

James also commented on the post, denying claims that he owns a private plane.

“LIES!!! I DO NOT own a private ✈,” the Lakers star wrote.

The list includes Tracy McGrady, Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan, who owns the most expensive aircraft among former NBA players with a Gulfstream G–IV worth $61 million, according to Clutchsports.

Although the post did not list James as an owner of a private jet, he was featured in the banner graphic that reads: “Craziest Private Jets Players Own.”

If he wanted to, James could easily buy his own expensive jet, as his current net worth rose to $1.2 billion this year, per Forbes.

According to Forbes, James is the highest-paid player in the NBA today, followed by Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry, Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant, and Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Meanwhile, James' current contract is worth $101.3 million and includes a player option for the 2025-26 NBA season, which could determine whether he returns to the sport.

LeBron James makes history once more in the NBA All-Star weekend

LeBron James has been selected to participate in his 21st All-Star game in 22 NBA seasons. With this selection, the Lakers superstar became the first 40-year-old player to start in an All-Star game, finishing second in voting behind reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.

James is averaging 23.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game this season, steering the Lakers to the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick lauded James’ longevity and greatness after his All-Star selection:

“In the history of the NBA, there are a lot of popular players at the end of certain seasons with the way the fan vote works for a long time they get an all-star nod, and they were playing good but LeBron is still playing at an elite level,” Redick said.

This year could be one of LeBron’s last All-Star appearances, as he is set to decide on his player option in the upcoming offseason.

