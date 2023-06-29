LeBron James releases ‘PS5 Limited Edition’ custom controller on PlayStation website: Price, color & more

Throughout his career, LeBron James has collaborated with countless companies with different products. On Thursday afternoon, the LA Lakers star announced his latest partnership on his social media.

On a video posted on his Twitter account, LeBron James showed the world his newest collab with PlayStation. The two sides have made a custom controller that is entirely dedicated to the 19-time All-Star.

One side, there are a bunch of crowns for "King James." Meanwhile, the other is filled with different motivational sayings. In the center, there is big lettering saying "nothing is given, everything is earned."

When taking a closer look, there is also a shoutout to the school LeBron founded in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The "I promise" on the bottom right corner is the name of the establishment.

As of now, there are no details for when the product will be available for purchase.

