LeBron James remonstrates against blown Jaylen Brown review in Celtics' loss: 'That's why I go ape s**t'

LeBron James had a strong reaction to the failed review as the visiting Boston Celtics fell to the Indiana Pacers 133-131 on Monday. The officials called, after the review, what seemed to be a foul on Boston's Jaylen Brown as a fair play.

With three seconds remaining and the game tied at 131-131, as Brown attempted a jump shot from the left corner, Buddy Hield blocked it.

The Celtics asked for an immediate review. Upon review, the play seemed to show that Brown got hit from behind. However, the referees called it fair play.

James slammed the referees' decision on X:

“See what I'm saying! JB clearly got hit in the back of the head. They reviewed the play, just to reverse it and say he didn't. MAN WHAT!! Good ass game to have an ending like that. And yall see why I be going ape sh** out there when it happens.”

James's reaction stems from the failed review that the Lakers had against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 108-106 loss on Dec. 30. James had hit a potential game-tying 3-point shot; however, the shot was declared a 2-point shot after review.

Although James tried to show the referees that his foot was behind the 3-point line, the league released a statement that said it was a 2-point shot after the game.

“Become a ref when you retire”: NBA fans react as LeBron James weighs in on controversial officiating in Celtics-Pacers

When it comes to basketball, there is perhaps a unanimous agreement that LeBron James is a basketball savant. There is a reason behind his nickname “LeCoach.”

After James strongly reacted to what he considered a horrible decision by the referees, the fans on X had some interesting comments for the Lakers superstar.

Reacting to his tweet, one fan wrote that James should become a referee when he retires:

“I think you should do the NBA justice and become a ref when you retire, you’d be the greatest ref of all time I can already feel it!!”

Another fan didn't seem to agree with his take on the play and said that it wasn't a foul:

“Bro he pulled up in the middle of 3 people and barely got grazed by a passing defenders arm while blocks the shot. That was not enough contact to call anything. His shooting form never was even disturbed.”