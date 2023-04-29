LeBron James reveals reason for his inspiration to defeat Grizzlies 

LeBron James had a special inspiration in the last game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The 20-year NBA veteran led the LA Lakers to a huge 40-point victory over the Grizzlies, eliminating them from playoff contention.

The Lakers forward had the most efficient game of the series in Game 6, and that was one of the biggest victories he's ever had in his career. It turns out that the four-time MVP was inspired by Bryce Maximus James, his 15-year-old son.

LeBron claims that watching his son play in his AAU game inspired him to lock in against Memphis and win the game. Thanks to Bryce, James and his squad advanced to the second round of the playoffs and will have a shot at another title.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James watched his son play shortly before Game 6 against Memphis started

Game 6 between the LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies began late at night at 10:30 PM Eastern Time. While LeBron James was focused on this game, he was also interested in watching his son play an AAU game.

In fact, the 19-time All-Star watched Bryce James play up to 45 minutes before Game 6 tip-off. Bryce was fantastic in the game, scoring points in a variety of ways, which is what inspired his father to lock in and dominate the Grizzlies.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife LeBron says watching Bryce play before the game inspired him and "kept him young." LeBron says watching Bryce play before the game inspired him and "kept him young." https://t.co/cXX3Sy8PRJ

The Lakers took care of business at home, beating Memphis by 40 points. When the game ended, the Lakers superstar revealed his inspiration for the game.

"My son Bryce actually had an AAU game, EYBL game in Phoenix tonight," LeBron said after Game 6.

"Up until right about 45 minutes on the clock, I was watching his game. Watching him go out there and seeing him play, that inspired me as well and kept me young tonight.”

You may be interested in reading: "HELP THE BEAR" - LeBron James post cryptic IG message taking shot at Grizzlies

The four-time NBA champion certainly looked young. He finished the night with 22 points on 9-for-13 shooting. In just 31 minutes on the floor, LeBron James also added five rebounds, six assists and a steal.

James was very efficient in Game 6 against the Grizzlies (Image via Getty Images)

LeBron also gave credit to his sons, Bryce and Bronny, for keeping him young. He spoke about how he has to play with much younger guys in the league as he gets older, but his sons are there to inspire him.

Bronny is a familiar name among basketball fans and will likely play college basketball next year. He will be eligible for the 2024 NBA draft and might team up with his father.

You may be interested in reading: "Gonna be 2 and 3": Bryce and Bronny James' heartwarming reaction to beating LeBron's scoring record goes viral

Bryce is LeBron James' youngest son and is only 15 and will begin his junior campaign in August. Standing at 6-foot-6, Bryce is already taller than his 6-3 brother.

While it's too early to predict how Bryce's NBA career will go, he certainly has a good chance of becoming a star in the professional basketball league.

Poll : 0 votes