"HELP THE BEAR" - LeBron James post cryptic IG message taking shot at Grizzlies 

LeBron James is done with the Memphis Grizzlies. His LA Lakers have eliminated the Grizzlies in six games in the 2023 playoffs and moved on to the second round.

James played great basketball in the series, even though his numbers may not show it. He led his team to four big victories in the series and was not affected by trash talk from Dillon Brooks.

However, LeBron's used his latest Instagram post to take a shot at the Grizzlies. He emerged victorious on Friday night, and his social media post was published on Saturday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James' Instagram post rubs salt into the Grizzlies' wound

The Memphis Grizzlies talked a lot during the series against the LA Lakers, yet couldn't back it up. Despite finishing the regular season with the second-best record in the Western Conference and having a home-court advantage in the first round, the Grizzlies couldn't win more than two games.

LeBron James averaged 22.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists in the series, beating Memphis at the age of 38. Due to this, he decided to celebrate the victory in a unique way.

"If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a Grizzly bear, help the bear," is a caption from LeBron's latest IG post.

The Grizzlies managed to reach the Western Conference semifinals last season. However, they ran into LeBron and his squad this year, who moved on to the second round.

Memphis has a great young roster, but the Lakers had a lot more experience, which turned out to be one of the deciding factors.

You may be interested in reading: "This thing is just getting started"- Darvin Ham sends out a warning to the league after a dominant LA Lakers performance in Game 6

In the end, LeBron and the Lakers had the last laugh. The 4-time MVP refused to respond to Dillon Brooks' provocative comments. Instead, he decided to let his game talk, which turned out to be the right thing to do.

LeBron's IG post is a shot at the Grizzlies and their unsuccessful attempts to faze him (Image via Getty Images)

LeBron's IG post came shortly after the Lakers took care of business and eliminated the Grizzlies. He didn't want to talk about Memphis during the series because he knew that anything could happen.

James' rebounding average is the second-highest playoff average of his career. The only time he's averaged more rebounds was during the 2015 playoffs, when he averaged 30.1 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

You may be interested in reading: "I want LeBron to Destroy this man" – Skip Bayless wants LeBron James to castigate Dillon Brooks for saying 'can't take me 1-on-1’

The Lakers have moved on to the next round where they'll face the winner of the series between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors. These two teams will play Game 7 on Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes