LeBron James rocks $3990 Zegna jacket while Anthony Davis sports $1029 Loewe sweatshirt ahead of Jazz-Lakers

Anthony Davis and LeBron James arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in style before the Los Angeles Lakers' NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Utah Jazz. Both Lakers stars showcased their fashion taste for the photographers as they walked to their respective lockers.

The 6-foot-11 Davis came in with a Loewe sweatshirt. This cream colored and loose fitting sweatshirt features a front pocket design with a embroidered grey Anagram logo. The top also featured ribbed trims at the crew neck, hem and cuffs. According to Vitkac.com, this shirt is valued at $1,029 USD.

As for LeBron James, he flaunted a Zegna Elements Oasi Cashmere water repellent bomber jacket, which reportedly costs $3,990. It also features a front button closure, blade collar, ribbed cuffs and front welt pockets.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis prepare to sweep divison in final NBA In-Season Tournament game

Having won three games in the NBA In-Season Tournament, the Los Angeles Lakers have a good chance of advancing through their West Group A division with another win. Davis and LeBron James, who has been placed day-to-day on the injured list, looks healthy and good to go.

Being on its inagural year, there had been a lot of criticisms about how the NBA In-Season Tournament would affect the league. After a few weeks of the experiment, LeBron James shared his asssesment so far.

“I think it’s an incentive for sure. Early in the season, when you are playing the In-Season Tournament, so we understand what’s at stake,” James said. “It’s not something we’re putting all our eggs in one basket in the in-season tournament. But we know when the games come, every Tuesday and Friday, we know what it’s about, we know what’s at stake. So, it’s been good for us so far.”

In the mini-tourney, James is in the running for tournament MVP, averaging 27.6 points, 8.6 assists and 8.3 rebounds.

The tournament champions are going to awarded $500,000 each and the Lakers players have previously spoken about the monetary incentive acting as motivation. The quarterfinals ot the NBA In-Season Tournament beginds on December 4 with the finals set in Las Vegas on December 9.