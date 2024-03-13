LeBron James seemingly fires shots at Darvin Ham's coaching methods ahead of Lakers vs Kings

LeBron James and the LA Lakers will face the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night for the final time this season. They are eyeing a spot in the playoffs, but the team has struggled to get a better position. With their struggles, many have asked the question: How well has Darvin Ham led the Lakers this season?

The Lakers haven't had the advantage against the Kings since Ham took over the coaching job. They're 1-6 against their rivals. This season, they've gone 0-3 against Sacramento.

Now, James has talked about what needs to be done against their opponent.

"Show them (De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis) the same thing over and over, they're gonna get accustomed to what's going on and they're gonna read and react," James said.

"It's the same thing with personnel thing at times, who's out on the floor, who's matching up with who."

In their prior game against each other (March 6), the Kings had a 21-3 run. During that time, the Lakers had an interesting group on the floor that Mike Brown and the team exploited. Ham put four frontcourt players, featuring James, Anthony Davis, Taurean Prince and Rui Hachimura, against a speedy group.

The Kings had Malik Monk and Davion Mitchell on the floor, and their speed was a logical superiority over the Lakers' frontcourt-filled lineup.

What are LeBron James' stats against the Kings this season?

In the past four games the Lakers have played against their division foe, LeBron James has only suited for three. King James has delivered when playing against Sacramento.

The four-time champion has averaged 28.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 11.0 assists. The most he's scored against the Kings this season was in their last game. James had 31 points, five rebounds and 13 assists. He also shot 62%, including 25% from beyond the arc.

Although he's 39, that doesn't mean he'll take a backseat and let others do the rest. No, James has been a major contributor, both on offense and defense. The four-time MVP has proven that Father Time hasn't beaten him yet and that there's a ton left for him in the tank.

James has played 57 games this season, averaging 25.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists. On top of that, the Lakers star is making 40,7% of his 3-pointers.

