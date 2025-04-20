LeBron James seemingly takes shot at Kevin Gates for dissing his bond with wife Savannah James

LeBron James seemingly took a shot at American rapper Kevin Gates after the latter's comments about Savannah James. Earlier, the rapper had blasted Savannah for showing disinterest in the LA Lakers star.

He had said that he wouldn't want to trade places with LeBron James because of how his wife, Savannah James, looked at him. Gates said that Mrs. James looked at the Lakers star with disinterest, unlike white women who looked at James with massive interest.

King James didn't take long to come up with his answer. He seemingly responded to the rapper by posting some loved-up snaps with his wife on his Instagram. However, it was the caption of the post that stood out.

"“Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinions of peasants.” Where to next Queen?!?! Let’s get it! 👸🏾🖤♾️," he wrote in the caption.

