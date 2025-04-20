  • home icon
  LeBron James seemingly takes shot at Kevin Gates for dissing his bond with wife Savannah James

LeBron James seemingly takes shot at Kevin Gates for dissing his bond with wife Savannah James

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Apr 20, 2025 22:02 GMT
LeBron James seemingly takes shot at Kevin Gates after rapper questioned his wife
LeBron James seemingly takes shot at Kevin Gates after rapper questioned his wife's love for him [Picture Credit: Getty, X/@iamkevingates]

LeBron James seemingly took a shot at American rapper Kevin Gates after the latter's comments about Savannah James. Earlier, the rapper had blasted Savannah for showing disinterest in the LA Lakers star.

He had said that he wouldn't want to trade places with LeBron James because of how his wife, Savannah James, looked at him. Gates said that Mrs. James looked at the Lakers star with disinterest, unlike white women who looked at James with massive interest.

King James didn't take long to come up with his answer. He seemingly responded to the rapper by posting some loved-up snaps with his wife on his Instagram. However, it was the caption of the post that stood out.

"“Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinions of peasants.” Where to next Queen?!?! Let’s get it! 👸🏾🖤♾️," he wrote in the caption.
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by William Paul
