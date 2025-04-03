LeBron James sends hilarious message to Cavaliers' 6-9 star center after messed up dunk impersonation

Cleveland Cavaliers star center Jarrett Allen attempted his best LeBron James impersonation during Wednesday's 124-105 home victory over the New York Knicks. However, according to Allen, his highlight play didn't turn out as he envisioned, garnering a comical reaction from the LA Lakers superstar.

Cleveland overcame a 15-point first-half deficit, outscoring New York 71-45 in the second half to coast to a 19-point win. Allen finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, one steal and one block, shooting an efficient 10-for-11 (90.9%). He finished second on his team in scoring behind star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (27 points).

Among Allen's 10 field goals was a late-game fast-break dunk. With the Cavaliers leading 114-97 with around three minutes remaining, he stole the ball, pushed it up the court and converted a right-handed windmill slam.

After the contest, the one-time All-Star laughingly noted that he drew inspiration from James on the play. However, Allen added that his finish wasn't as flashy as the four-time MVP's signature windmill dunks.

"Honestly, I was telling them I wanted to look like Bron trying to bring it back," Allen said. "I looked at the replay. Nothing close."

James promptly caught wind of Allen's remarks and shared them to his Instagram Stories. In his caption, he humorously commended the 6-foot-9 big man on his effort and endearing personality.

"You got it next time, JA," James wrote. "Love this dude!!!! GREAT ENERGY AND SPIRIT."

LeBron James sends hilarious message to Jarrett Allen after messed up dunk impersonation (Image Credit: @kingjames on Instagram)

Allen may not be able to throw it down like James. Nevertheless, his squad secured its fifth victory in six outings to improve to an Eastern Conference-best 61-15 record.

Jarrett Allen continues late-season scoring surge as Cavaliers dispatch Knicks

Wednesday's 21-point showing against New York marked Jarrett Allen's third time crossing the 20-point threshold in his last four games.

During that span, he's averaging 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks per game, shooting a blistering 85.4% (35-for-41).

Thus, the eight-year veteran appears to be peaking as the Cavaliers gear up for what many expect to be a lengthy postseason run.

Cleveland (61-15) has just six outings remaining. It next visits the San Antonio Spurs (32-44) on Friday, looking to extend its winning streak to three games.

