"Should be All-NBA" - JJ Redick makes feelings clear on Lakers' $101,355,998 forward as regular season nears its end

Amid his 21st All-Star season, LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James appears poised to extend his historic All-NBA streak. Per Lakers coach JJ Redick, the four-time MVP once again deserves the recognition.

Ad

Through 22 campaigns, James has amassed a historic 20 All-NBA nods, five more than any other player in league history. This includes 13 first team selections, three second team selections and four third team selections.

James last missed out on securing All-NBA honors during his rookie season (2003-04). Thus, he has a chance to earn his unprecedented 21st consecutive designation this year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to LoJo Media, Redick touched on James' All-NBA prospects on Wednesday, definitively endorsing the megastar.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"LeBron should be All-NBA," Redick said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While many have long anticipated James showing signs of regression due to his age, he's delivered his typical well-rounded statistical production.

Across 64 outings, he's averaging 24.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.1 3-pointers per game, shooting 51.0%.

Meanwhile, LA (46-29) sits third in the Western Conference with seven outings remaining, three games behind the second-seeded Houston Rockets (50-27).

So, the Lakers appear to be getting their money's worth after rewarding James with a two-year, $101,355,998 maximum contract over the offseason despite his mileage.

Ad

Also Read: JJ Redick makes his feelings crystal clear on intention to coach Lakers for two decades - "I'm not moving my kids again"

JJ Redick on Lakers' focus amid season's stretch run

The Lakers reportedly had little time to practice during their busy 17-game month of March, which they finished 9-8. However, amid a two-day layoff during their three-game homestand, JJ Redick and Co. got an opportunity to fine-tune their schemes ahead of the postseason.

Ad

According to Redick, the focus of Wednesday's practice was on how to effectively close out tight games.

"Worked on some defensive stuff, but really focused on end-game situations on both ends," Redick said, per Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell.

Expand Tweet

Ad

LA has arguably two of the NBA's top closers in LeBron James and his co-star, Luka Doncic. However, the superstar duo has appeared in only 17 games together since Doncic was acquired from the Dallas Mavericks at the trade deadline. Thus, the team will likely benefit from the chance to develop its late-season chemistry.

The Lakers (46-29) next host the West's fifth-seeded Golden State Warriors (44-31) on Thursday in a potential Round 1 postseason preview.

Ad

Also Read: "We can get this done" - Lakers coach JJ Redick holds back tears as he makes major promise to rebuild Palisades rec center

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback