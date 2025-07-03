LeBron James' son Bronny James breaks the internet and stuns Dalton Knecht with explosive dunk: "Wow a WNBA lady can dunk"

Bronny James lit up social media on Wednesday after delivering a jaw-dropping moment during the Lakers' first Summer League training session of 2025. The electrifying play came when LeBron James' son soared for a thunderous one-handed dunk that left Dalton Knecht in stunned disbelief, so much so that he clutched his head in reaction to the guard's explosive athleticism.

Ad

The viral clip captured Bronny rising above the rim with ease and showcasing his impressive vertical leap. His dunk earned immediate applause from coaches, players and others inside the practice facility.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As expected, the internet exploded with reactions. Fans flooded social media with unfiltered takes and hilarious memes, praising Bronny's breakout moment and hyping up what could be an exciting Summer League campaign.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Wow a @WNBA lady can dunk that’s crazy," a fan commented.

stupid sports bets @ross33655730 LINK Wow a @WNBA lady can dunk that’s crazy

Ad

Another fan commented:

ZDior 🎈 @zaireoneal LINK Lord have mercy. Them LeBron Hops coming in

Ad

A fan said:

++ @TheBoyJO LINK Aye that yn got bounce 😭🔥

Ad

Another fan said:

Smoove @FeelSmoove LINK Ngl year 2 Bronny gon be scary

Ad

A user wrote:

COLE 💕 @Amberoyalty1 LINK His head ain’t above the room 😒

Ad

Another user wrote:

Dadof4 @hoopscoachnj LINK This is like watching a Ben Simmons shooting video

Ad

Bronny James reacts to LeBron James trade rumors

Following Wednesday's practice, Bronny James addressed the ongoing trade rumors surrounding his father LeBron James as speculation grows over the Lakers' future plans. Bronny shared that a fan recently asked him what he would do if LeBron left the team, but the former USC guard made it clear that he doesn’t pay much attention to the noise or speculation.

Ad

"Actually, one of my friends called me, talking about where, what I was going to do because they saw my dad,"Bronny said. "I didn't see it. He called me. I was like, 'Yeah, I have no idea what you're talking about.' I don't really pay attention to that stuff. There's a lot of stuff going around that I don't pay attention to."

Bronny is part of the Lakers' 16-player Summer League roster, which also includes sharpshooter Dalton Knecht and Julian Reese, the brother of WNBA star Angel Reese. He’s set to take the court on Saturday when the Lakers tip off their Summer League campaign against the Golden State Warriors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More