LeBron James' son Bronny James breaks the internet and stuns Dalton Knecht with explosive dunk: "Wow a WNBA lady can dunk"

Bronny James lit up social media on Wednesday after delivering a jaw-dropping moment during the Lakers' first Summer League training session of 2025. The electrifying play came when LeBron James' son soared for a thunderous one-handed dunk that left Dalton Knecht in stunned disbelief, so much so that he clutched his head in reaction to the guard's explosive athleticism.
The viral clip captured Bronny rising above the rim with ease and showcasing his impressive vertical leap. His dunk earned immediate applause from coaches, players and others inside the practice facility.
As expected, the internet exploded with reactions. Fans flooded social media with unfiltered takes and hilarious memes, praising Bronny's breakout moment and hyping up what could be an exciting Summer League campaign.
Bronny James reacts to LeBron James trade rumors
Following Wednesday's practice, Bronny James addressed the ongoing trade rumors surrounding his father LeBron James as speculation grows over the Lakers' future plans. Bronny shared that a fan recently asked him what he would do if LeBron left the team, but the former USC guard made it clear that he doesn’t pay much attention to the noise or speculation.
"Actually, one of my friends called me, talking about where, what I was going to do because they saw my dad,"Bronny said. "I didn't see it. He called me. I was like, 'Yeah, I have no idea what you're talking about.' I don't really pay attention to that stuff. There's a lot of stuff going around that I don't pay attention to."
Bronny is part of the Lakers' 16-player Summer League roster, which also includes sharpshooter Dalton Knecht and Julian Reese, the brother of WNBA star Angel Reese. He’s set to take the court on Saturday when the Lakers tip off their Summer League campaign against the Golden State Warriors.
