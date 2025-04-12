LeBron James' son Bronny James matches Michael Jordan's rookie season feat

In many ways, Michael Jordan remains the standard for all NBA players to aspire to. This includes the offspring of one all-time great who happens to be mentioned frequently alongside Jordan in the GOAT debate.

Ad

Apparently, LeBron James' son Bronny has already matched a certain stat line of Jordan's back when the Chicago Bulls legend was a rookie. To be specific, the first-year Lakers guard already has eight three-pointers, which is the same production that Jordan had from deep in his rookie season with the Bulls.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On the one hand, Bronny can actually surpass this feat as the Lakers have one more game on their regular season slate: a road game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. If Bronny makes even just one more shot from beyond the arc in this game, he can say that he has surpassed Jordan's production in terms of outside shooting as a rookie.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

On the other hand, the distinction of scoring more threes than Jordan in his rookie season has to be considered in the context of the style of play prevalent in these two players' eras.

Ad

Back in the mid-80s, when Jordan first entered the league, NBA teams averaged 3.1 three-point attempts per night. Bronny, meanwhile, is playing in an NBA where the outside shot is a staple of every team's offense, resulting in 13.5 made outside shots out of 37.5 attempts on average in 2024-25.

Still, any accomplishment that surpasses a Jordan stat line is worth noting. In the case of Bronny James, putting up more threes than Jordan in his rookie year would be a good way to punctuate his first-ever regular season.

Ad

Michael Jordan described as one of the most "ruthless competitors" by fellow all-time NBA great

As Bronny looks to wrap up his rookie season in the NBA on a high note, his father stirred up some controversy in an explosive appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" last month. In this appearance, Jordan's name came up.

To LeBron's credit, he recognized Jordan's notoriously competitive spirit:

Ad

"Even if you don't know him personally, he is one of the most ruthless competitors there is," James said on the podcast. [Timestamp - 1:40]

Interestingly, James added that his relationship with Jordan might only flourish once the King calls it a career — that is, when Jordan no longer has to watch James "running up and down wearing the no. 23."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More