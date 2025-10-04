LeBron James' son, Bryce James, adores girlfriend Sadie Johnson's "boyfriends day" gesture 

LeBron James’ son, Bryce James, received a heartfelt tribute from his girlfriend, Sadie Johnson.

On Friday, Johnson celebrated Boyfriend’s Day by posting a mirror selfie of herself with Bryce on Instagram story. She captioned the post:

“bf day ❤️”

Bryce reshared the story and added a series of heart emojis in response.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Bryce captioned his story.

Credits: Instagram (@_justbryce)

That same Friday was a huge milestone for Bryce, marking the beginning of his collegiate career. He stepped onto the court for the University of Arizona’s annual Red-Blue showcase, where the Wildcats introduced their roster for the upcoming 2025–26 college basketball season.

Bryce earned a spot in the starting lineup for Team Blue and instantly made his presence felt, opening the scoring with a 3-pointer. However, Team Red emerged victorious, 45-44.

Bryce James receives praise from his father, LeBron James, and Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal brought the energy to the Wildcats’ Red-Blue showcase as the DJ once the exhibition game wrapped up at McKale Center.

While there, Shaq also made sure to give a shoutout to his former teammate’s son, Bryce James.

“I miss college,” Shaq said. “Nice to see my nephew, Bryce, out here and Mama James, his (LeBron’s) lovely wife.”

Bryce James also received love from his father LeBron James, who's busy with the LA Lakers’ preseason and couldn’t make the trip to Tucson. Nevertheless, he shared an Instagram story to extend his support to his youngest son.

Credits: Instagram (@kingjames)

LeBron was in Pittsburgh as the Lakers faced off against the Phoenix Suns. However, he didn’t suit up, sitting on the bench alongside Luka Doncic.

Without the two stars, the Purple & Gold struggled. Austin Reaves stepped up and delivered with 20 points in 21 minutes, but Devin Booker stole the show with 24 points and seven assists in a 103-81 win for Phoenix.

As for Bryce, his Arizona team has a few exhibition matchups remaining before the season tips off. Their first clash is on Nov. 2 against the Florida Gators.

Bryce James started in the Red-Blue showcase but isn't expected to be in the Wildcats' starting lineup when the season begins.

