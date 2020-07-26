LeBron James' son Bryce's hilarious impression of his dad goes viral on social media | Must Watch

While LeBron James is away from his family as he prepares to make a run for the NBA Championship in Orlando, an alter ego has emerged back home.

13-year-old Bryce Maximus James has been taking over his dad's role at home. Earlier today, a video emerged in which Bryce is seen hilariously impersonating LeBron James.

Bryce was seen having a conversation as LeBron James, with his older brother Bronny James was barely able to control his laughter. Bryce had his father's mannerisms down to perfection, with the voice and expressions almost identical.

While Bryce is a basketball player in school himself, after this brilliant performance, perhaps a career in acting is awaiting him. LeBron James is very supportive of his children and often spends time with them whenever he can, as seen in his Instagram stories.

Earlier in December, LeBron James came to spectate his older son Bronny's high school game for Sierra Canyon against his alma mater St. Vincent St. Mary's. He was an animated spectator, often shouting and encouraging his son. He even had to be held back by the referees at one point.

LeBron James cheering Bronny from the sidelines during a high school game

LeBron James has also been on the sidelines for his younger son Bryce's games. 'The King' was once seen giving words of encouragement to his son after a win when his son was disappointed in his performance. He has also posted numerous stories of his sons working out in the driveway and has been a proud dad all the way.

LeBron James-led Lakers on a mission to win the title this year

LeBron James is back for revenge this season

To say that the LA Lakers are motivated to win would be an understatement. From practices and scrimmages to fitness and conditioning, every player in the LA Lakers is locked in and raring to go. This attitude comes from the top, with LeBron James leading the charge. After missing the playoffs last year, the 35-year-old is back for revenge.

Each member of the Lakers' roster is willing to put in the efforts and sacrifices needed to bring back a Championship to the Staples Center. Alex Caruso earlier skipped his older sister's wedding by prioritizing title aspirations, saying that they had "worked too hard for this."

Newly recruited Lakers J.R. Smith and Dion Waiters have also been seen working out hard. Their performances in the recent NBA scrimmages has also been very encouraging. Their experience will be invaluable in the playoffs, especially during the minutes when LeBron James is on the bench.

