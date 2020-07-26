NBA Scrimmage Today: Kyle Kuzma catches fire as LeBron struggles, Bucks and Clippers rely on role players to secure wins

The fourth day of the NBA scrimmages saw six action-packed games, with all eyes on the two Los Angeles teams and the Milwaukee Bucks. They did not disappoint, with each team winning their games and displaying their strengths on the basketball court.

Kyle Kuzma catches fire from three point land

The LA Lakers came out strong against the Orlando Magic in the first quarter, and took an early lead in the first NBA scrimmage of the day. Anthony Davis left the game in the first half after being poked in the eye and did not return. LeBron James struggled to get the ball in the basket initially and was visibly frustrated at times. He ended the game with 20 points but was only 6-15 from the field.

HIGHLIGHTS: @kylekuzma pours in 25 points and five triples on 10-of-13 shooting pic.twitter.com/fHjBfEpR2g — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 25, 2020

The star of the night for the Lakers, however, was Kyle Kuzma. He shot four threes in the first quarter and ended the game with 25 points on 10-13 shooting. Backed by solid performances from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and J.R Smith, Kuzma led the Lakers to a 119-112 win over the Magic with relative ease.

Giannis and Khris Middleton sit out the second half as the Bucks cruise to a win in today's NBA scrimmage

Brook Lopez was in great form in today's NBA scrimmage

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Sacramento Kings 131-123 with both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton sitting out the second half. Brook Lopez continued his hot streak, shooting 4-6 from beyond the arc en route to his 21 points.

Role players Robin Lopez, Kyle Korver and Donte DiVincenzo were solid as the Bucks ended up scoring 20 three pointers at a 44.4% three point percentage.

The Bucks seem to have all boxes ticked as they approach the restart of the season. Bucks' point guard Eric Bledsoe is hoping to play in their next NBA scrimmage.

Depleted Clippers beat the Wizards with excellent bench production

JaMychal Green led the charge in the Clippers' comeback win in today's NBA scrimmage

The Clippers without Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley could have faced serious depth issues in today's NBA scrimmage against the Washington Wizards. But with JaMychal Green, Patrick Patterson and Joakim Noah leading the way, they overcame a 12-point deficit in the third quarter to lead the Clippers to a 105-100 victory.

The Wizards' youngsters Rui Hachimura and Isaac Bonga put up excellent performances. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George struggling, coach Doc Rivers sent in the bench unit that ultimately led the team to its second straight NBA scrimmage win.

Elsewhere in NBA scrimmages

Rudy Gobert led the Jazz to victory in today's NBA scrimmage

The Miami Heat fell to the Utah Jazz in a close game that ended with the score 99-101. The Heat played Kendrick Nunn today as Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo took the day off. The Heat got great boosts from Kelly Olynyk and Tyler Herro. The Jazz were led to victory by Rudy Gobert, who had 21 points and 8 rebounds.

The Denver Nuggets fell to a 119-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans who are still playing without Zion Williamson. Although Bol Bol was once again shooting well from beyond the arc, Nickeil Alexander-Walker's 21-point performance for the Pelicans was far more dominant. Troy Daniels put up 28 points with 7 three pointers for the Nuggets, but their 25 turnovers proved to be too costly.

Caris LaVert dropped 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets held off the San Antonio Spurs, winning the game with a final score of 124-119. The Nets were up by ten in the third quarter before a comeback effort by the Spurs by the end of the quarter. In the end, a better bench performance led the Nets to a victory.

