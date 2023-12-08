LeBron James sports $550,000 Richard Mille and Anthony Davis flashes $78,800 Rolex post-game

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers showcased a stunning performance against the New Orleans Pelicans, carving their way to the Final of the NBA In-Season Tournament. LeBron James once again demonstrated why he is often hailed as one of the all-time greats in basketball history. He was instrumental in this victory, displaying an impressive dominance with 30 points, five rebounds and eight assists.

The game was a smooth sail for the Lakers as they cruised to a 133-89 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in the Semifinals, with LeBron James steering the team. Anthony Davis also lent significant support with 16 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

Shortly after the game ended, LeBron was seen sporting a Richard Mille 11-03 Automatic Flyback Chronograph (Red Quartz TPT). According to the manufacturer's website, it's priced at a whopping $550,000.

Not to be outdone, Anthony Davis flashed a Rolex Oyster Perpetual watch. The Swiss Chronometer watch features a self-winding watch movement and is commonly referred to as a "perpetual." Considered one of the most accurate watches in the world. The Rollie, known for its timeless design and precision, was valued at $78,800 and perfectly complemented Davis's style.

LeBron James sports a stunning collection of watches

LeBron James’s collection, worth $3,266,650, includes some of the most expensive and exclusive timepieces. His collection includes the Patek Philippe Grand Complications Celestial 6102R, a unique timepiece that tracks stars as viewed from the northern hemisphere, as well as moon phases, priced at a whopping $380-480k.

Another standout is the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Jumbo 50th anniversary 16202BA, made of 18k gold and valued at $475,000. He also owns the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 26521OR, which sells for a whopping $550,000 and features numerous blue sapphires. Each watch in his collection tells a story of his journey and success, making them not just accessories, but symbols of his achievements.

James and Davis are not just phenomenal athletes but also style icons. Their love for luxury watches adds another dimension to their persona, making them true trendsetters in every sense of the word.