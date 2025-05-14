LeBron James stan Nick Wright highlights Michael Jordan's singular use case

Sports television personality and LeBron James fan Nick Wright recently opened up on Michael Jordan's singular use case, after NBC announced he would join their broadcast team. Jordan will join the network as a special contributor, but Wright believes that the G.O.A.T. has a more distinct role in the company.

The former sports radio talk host was seen opening up on MJ's acquisition by NBC on his podcast 'WhatsWrightShow', and dropped a pretty wild take. A clip of this was later reposted on X (formerly Twitter) by a fan account, who seemed to agree with the LeBron James stan:

"Nick Wright drops an absolute gem on the new Michael Jordan/NBC partnership…" he wrote.

In the clip, Nick is heard mentioning MJ and the new deal, as he jokingly highlighted his singular use to the company:

"Michael Jordan is going to join NBC as a contributor. Listen, NBC is a different network, but fair is fair. I gotta give credit where it's due. I mean, if they are going to use him, the way he should be used, that is going to be an unbelievable addition. And by that, I mean he should be their gambling expert," he said.

This comment from the sportscaster earned a hilarious reaction from his podcast co-host Demonte, who tried to suppress his laugh with a wry smile. A LeBron James fanatic, Wright's comments took a sly dig at Michael Jordan's gambling history.

NBC signed an 11-year deal with the NBA in 2024, which will see them televise exclusive national Monday night games and regional doubleheaders on Tuesday nights from next season onwards.

Nick Wright goes off on people claiming the Draft Lottery was rigged after the Mavs' 1.8% probability miracle

The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery stirred quite the controversy amongst NBA fans and viewers as the Dallas Mavericks were handed the No. 1 pick. Before the lottery, the Mavs were given a 1.8% chance of getting the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Against all odds, the Texan outfit was awarded the No. 1 pick, causing many to believe the lottery was rigged.

However, Nick Wright wasn't one of them. The sportscaster went off on people claiming the lottery was faked, as he urged them to understand how probability and statistics worked:

"Do you think the NBA Draft Lottery is rigged? Because if you think it is, you are kind of dumb," he said. "Go to your local community college, you can probably get courses for $70 a credit hour and take an introduction to probability and statistics," he continued.

The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery awarded the team with the lowest odds (Dallas Mavericks) the No. 1 pick, while the team with the highest odds (Utah Jazz) was given the No. 5 pick, causing an uproar amongst fans.

