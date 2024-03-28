LeBron James Stats Tonight: 20-time NBA All-Star returns to  drop 111th triple-double in win vs Memphis (March 27)

LeBron James recorded his 111th career-triple double on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. The LA Lakers star was returning from a one-game absence, citing ankle soreness. The Lakers extended their winning streak behind James' efforts, claiming a 136-124 win. LA has won six consecutive games, improving to 41-32 on the season.

LA is now a game behind the eighth-placed Phoenix Suns. That gap could be two games again if the Suns beat the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. The Lakers needed to win the game as the 10th-placed Golden State Warriors also recorded a win over the Orlando Magic. The Warriors were two games behind Darvin Ham's team before sealing the win against the Grizzlies.

LeBron James Stats Tonight: 4x MVP returns the favor in Anthony Davis' absence

The Lakers got a massive win without LeBron James in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell guide them to a 128-124 comeback win in double OT. LA trailed by 19 points but delivered big time in the clutch. Davis played a personal best 52 minutes in that game.

He was injured for much of the second half but didn't allow that to cut his night short. Davis sat Wednesday's game as expected, and it was James' time to return the favor. The four-time MVP completed the task against a lowly Grizzlies team, bagging a 23-point triple-double in his return.

Here are LeBron James' stats from tonight against the Grizzlies:

PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- 23 14 12 2 0 4 8-14 0-1 7-11 33

James' over/under totals for this game were 25.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists. He was favored to go over on his points and rebounds total and under on assists.

LeBron James has 23 triple-doubles since turning 35

LeBron James continues to thrive in year 21 with his consistent production. Missing only 10 games this year, "King James" has averaged 25.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists in 63 appearances. He's shooting 53.0%, including 40.6% from 3.

James has also recorded four-triple doubles as he competes hard against "Father Time." He's up to 23 triple-doubles since turning 35, which is 15 more than the next man on the list, Jason Kidd.

James has recorded four of those this year. His availability and health have been crucial to the Lakers staying afloat amid frequent injury troubles. The Lakers are in contention to fight for a top-six spot and avoid the play-in tournament for the first time since 2020.

