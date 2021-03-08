LeBron James takes to Twitter to praise first-time teammate Stephen Curry and 2021 NBA All-Star MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo

LeBron James played alongside Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo at the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, and the LA Lakers forward was loving it.

Curry and Antetokounmpo joined hands to give Team LeBron a 170-150 win over Team Durant during the 70th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

Prior to the game, fans were immensely excited to see LeBron James and Stephen Curry team up for the first time.

James and Curry had a great time playing together on Team LeBron, with the Golden State Warriors guard giving the team a lift with eight threes en route to 28 points. The pair were visibly enjoying their newfound partnership, and it showed in the highlights of the night.

NBA All-Star 2021: LeBron James and Stephen Curry go way back

LeBron James and Stephen Curry competed for the championship for four straight years (2015-2018) back when the former was still playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Stephen Curry’s Warriors won three of the four Finals matches, with LeBron James taking home the 2016 title in historic fashion after coming back from a 3-1 deficit.

Additionally, Curry’s Team Steph battled James’ Team LeBron when the new format for the All-Star Game was instituted in 2018.

NBA All-Star 2021: LeBron James congratulates Giannis Antetokounmpo for winning MVP

Aside from tweeting his appreciation for Stephen Curry, LeBron James also acknowledged and congratulated Giannis Antetokounmpo, who won the 2021 NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award.

This was Antetokounmpo’s first time winning the award. He was the second player to receive the award after it was named after the LA Lakers legend.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of Team LeBron handles the ball on offense against Team Durant. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo competed on opposing teams in the last two All-Star Games. In those meetings, Team LeBron won over Team Giannis each time.

Besides winning the NBA All-Star 2021 MVP award, Giannis Antetokounmpo became the first player in league history to shoot 100 percent from the field on 10 or more shots. He finished with 35 points on 16-of-16 shooting from the field, including 3-for-3 from three-point land.

Thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Team LeBron won for the fourth consecutive year.

