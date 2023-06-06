LeBron James' tequila brand launches 'Limited-Edition Lobos 1707 Añejo': All you need to know

LeBron James' tequila brand just announced a limited-edition alcoholic drink. As many fans of the LA Lakers superstar are already aware, he invested in Lobos Tequila 1707 when it launched in 2020.

James' business portfolio includes many different investments, so adding a tequila brand to it did not come as a surprise. Despite being on the market for less than three years, Lobos Tequila 1707 has achieved a lot of success.

Interestingly, LeBron James celebrated his all-time scoring record by toasting with a Lobos 1707 Tequila Extra Añejo. The four-time MVP was seen with the drink during the party that was attended by many other celebrities, including Kelly Rowland and Tems.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James' tequila brand is releasing only 9,000 bottles of a new drink

The award-winning tequila brand offers four different products, ranging from $49 to $159. The drink LeBron celebrated his scoring milestone with costs $159 per bottle and is the brand's most expensive tequila.

However, the new limited-edition drink will likely cost a lot more than $159. Only 9,000 bottles of Lobos 1707 Añejo will be available in select markets. The bottle looks unique, and the product will likely be sold out very quickly.

Lobos Tequila 1707 @Lobos1707 The Limited-Edition Lobos 1707 Añejo 🖤🥃



With 9,000 bottles available across select markets, it’s time to elevate your summer, the Lobos Way #SummerOfLobos #LimitedEdition Introducing the New Gold Standard of TequilaThe Limited-Edition Lobos 1707 Añejo🖤🥃With 9,000 bottles available across select markets, it’s time to elevate your summer, the Lobos Way #AllForThePack Introducing the New Gold Standard of Tequila 💎 The Limited-Edition Lobos 1707 Añejo 🐺🖤🥃With 9,000 bottles available across select markets, it’s time to elevate your summer, the Lobos Way #AllForThePack #SummerOfLobos #LimitedEdition https://t.co/UxiBZzk2Ra

The new drink costs only $99, which isn't too expensive for a limited-edition product. LeBron James' tequila brand has become quite popular over the past few years and has won several awards, but the prices haven't drastically changed.

You may be interested in reading: Top 5 players with the highest guaranteed career earnings in the NBA including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and more

"It's exciting to see how Lobos 1707 continues to build on our legacy of smooth and tasteful tequila for everyone to enjoy," James said.

"I'm proud to help welcome this limited edition Añejo tequila to our incredible lineup of tequila and mezcal, all with the shared mission to give everyone a seat at the table."

The LA Lakers superstar has promoted the drink many times and has helped it spread across the country.

The tequila brand has added a limited-edition product to its lineup (Image via Lobos 1707)

The bottle of a Lobos 1707 Añejo has 700 milliliters (23.6 ounces) of tequila. It will be available for sale at Total Wine & More, GoPuff, and a few other retailers in New York, California, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Nevada, and the District of Columbia.

You may be interested in reading: LeBron James vs Michael Jordan playoff records: Total sweeps, win and loss record, win percentage and more

In addition to this, the limited-edition drink can also be ordered from www.lobos1707.com, the official website of the drink. Online ordering of the product is available in all locations in the United States.

Poll : 0 votes