LeBron James trounces Kobe Bryant and 4 other Lakers greats for most games with astonishing stat line

LeBron James continues to amaze fans as he takes on the challenges of his 21st season in the league. He is trying his best to lead the LA Lakers to significance and has done an exceptional job so far. This time, many were surprised with a stat line that the four-time champion holds.

The franchise has had a plethora of legendary players to play for it. When James joined the team in the summer of 2018, he added his name to the list of great players and has now etched his name in the history books.

In the history of the Lakers, the four-time MVP leads all players for the most games with 30+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists, while shooting over 55% from the field. He currently has 49 games under his belt where he was able to achieve the state line.

He outshines Kobe Bryant, who is second on the list with 45, Magic Johnson had 43, and Shaquille O'Neal had 33 during his time with Los Angeles.

If the playoffs are included, the 6-foot-9 superstar is still the top player on the list. James has had 59 games where he was able to put up those numbers, Bryant ended his career with 54, Johnson had 50, and Shaq had 39. The last time James posted such a stat line was during their game against the Houston Rockets on Nov. 19.

The 19-time All-Star had 37 points, six rebounds, and eight assists as he shot for 73.7% from the field.

Former NBA player picks Kobe Bryant over LeBron James as the tougher player to defend

Former NBA player Trevor Ariza had multiple experiences in matching up against some of the league's best players. During his career, he was known as a three-and-D player, causing him to be matched up against elite players. Now, he's retired and has recently shared some of his experiences in the league.

Ariza had the chance to play against LeBron James and Kobe Bryant throughout his career. During his appearance on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay," the 2009 champion was asked about which player among the two was a harder coverage.

"Kobe is a tougher matchup because he’s way more relentless. LeBron is relentless in a different way, he’s gonna make the right play," Ariza said. "Bron will beat you up getting into the paint and kick it out, and you like, 'Whoo, s***.' Kobe, he'll beat you up, get in the paint, pump fake you, spin, pump fake you again, get you in the air, beat you up, and-1. That's like complete embarrassment."

Both Bryant and James are completely different players, but they have dominated their matchups in their time. No one compares to the Black Mamba, but King James isn't someone a player could go easy on.

