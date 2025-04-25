LeBron James vs Julius Randle: Head-to-head battle, key stats and more ahead of pivotal Game 3 | 2025 NBA Playoffs

Following their blockbuster trade at the deadline, LeBron James and the LA Lakers begin their playoff journey against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After going through a roster shake-up in the offseason, they find themselves with a physical forward to throw on the 21-time All-Star.

Ad

Coming off a conference finals run, the Timberwolves traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks. They landed a former All-Star in return in Julius Randle.

Through the first two games in this series, Randle has found himself tasked with the defensive assignment of LeBron James. While he isn't known for being a two-way star, the veteran forward is holding his own on the 21-time All-Star.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lakers vs Timberwolves has been one of many competitive series in the first round of the playoffs, with each team securing a win. Ahead of a pivotal Game 3, here is a deeper dive into the forward battle.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LeBron James vs Julius Randle head-to-head stats in 2025 NBA playoffs

The Timberwolves have thrown multiple defenders at LeBron James, but Randle has been the primary option. This has been a smart move by Chris Finch, as it's yielded positive results.

Through the first two games, Randle has done a fine job limiting LeBron offensively. In the Timberwolves' Game 1 win, he held the Lakers star to just four points and one assist on 2-for-7 shooting from the field and 0-for-4 shooting from beyond the arc.

Ad

LeBron had a little more success on Randle in Game 2, but still struggled to get going. He notched seven points and three assists while shooting 2-for-5.

In a rare turn of events, LeBron James finds himself guarding his primary defender on the other end of the floor. However, Randle has been able to exploit this matchup when given the chance.

Randle got everything he wanted against LeBron in Game 1, scoring 11 points while converting four of his five field goal attempts. He was equally efficient in Game 2 (2-for-3 FG, 1-for-1 3P), but only notched seven points.

Ad

When it comes to this matchup, the Lakers have some adjustments to make. As a bigger forward who moves well, Randle has the physical attributes to slow down LeBron. If they want any chance of getting him going offensively, JJ Redick has to implement systems to get him more separation or switches.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves need to keep attacking this matchup. Given Randle's early success, they should give him more opportunities to go at LeBron to see if it can swing the series in their favor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More