“He ain’t resting on his laurels… He’s not showing up with the sunglasses” - Darvin Ham says LeBron James wants the new generation to know he’s still "that dude" after his Drew League exploits

New LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham believes that LeBron James's Drew League performance shows he's still elite. In fact, Ham believes James wanted to show the new generation that he is still "that dude."

LeBron James is one of the best basketball players of the past twenty years, but his nineteenth season left some wondering about his future. Then, James put on his most recent showcase as part of the Drew League and proved he still has it.

While James will still need to showcase elite play throughout the regular season, the Drew League was a strong start. James' performance was so strong that it drew praise from his new head coach Darvin Ham.

During a recent segment on The VC Show, Ham spoke about what James did in the Drew League.

"Seeing LeBron go out there in that environment, it said two things to me. One, that he wants this new generation of players to know that he's still that dude. He ain't resting on his laurels. He's not kicking back. He's not showing up with the sunglasses on, iced out, and watching."

To Ham's point, LeBron James had not played in the Drew League for over a decade. He also pointed out that James did more than show up to play in the exhibition.

"He was there. Not only was he there, he participated. So that lets me know he's putting a stamp on, you know, letting everybody know he still that dude."

In his Drew League appearance, James went out and had a spectacular showing. He would finish his Drew League game with 42 points, 16 rebounds, and four steals en route to a win.

LA Lakers fans, coach Ham, and LeBron James will hope to keep the energy going in the regular season.

LeBron James and LA Lakers fans react to the King's appearance in the Drew League

Coach Darvin Ham was not the only person to react to James's Drew League performance.

For years, NBA players have participated in the Drew League to get in workouts during the summer. Still, LeBron James, making his first appearance in the league in years, made a significant impact.

Lakers fans descended on James' single-game appearance at the famous tournament.

King James appreciated his subjects and all the fans who appeared during his Drew League game.

Part of the reason NBA players love the Drew League is the fun nature that surrounds playing the games. LeBron was not the only NBA player who made an appearance in the league this year because of how much they enjoyed it.

