LeBron James welcomes Kevin Durant to exclusive club as Suns All-Star makes NBA history: "Top 10!!! Congrats"

LeBron James is no longer the only active player among the NBA's top 10 all-time leading scorers. Kevin Durant has joined him after passing Moses Malone for 10th on the list during Friday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.

KD needed 17 points to pass Malone. He achieved the feat in the first half. Durant bully-balled his way into scoring his record-breaking shot as he took it to the rack for a layup. He has scored 27,409+ points and counting.

Like several people in the NBA fraternity, James anticipated this monumental milestone. The Lakers star took to 'X', (formerly Twitter), to congratulate his rival:

"TOP 10!!!!! @KDTrey5 CONGRATS"

Durant trails Carmelo Anthony, who scored 28,289 points in his career. Durant will need roughly another 800 points to pass Anthony. It's achievable, especially at the rate Durant is going at. The former MVP had tallied 501 points in 16 games, averaging 31.3 points per game before Friday's contest against the Nuggets. Durant may even pass Shaquille O'Neal, who is seventh, with 28,596 points.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are far from done

LeBron James and Kevin Durant, at 38 and 35 years old, respectively, are among the oldest active players this season. Over the last few seasons, both former champions were expected to decline gradually. However, they haven't slowed down as much.

James is the Lakers' best player in year 21, averaging a team-high 24.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists, shooting 55.9%, including 39.6% from 3-point range. Durant, meanwhile, has dropped 31.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg and 5.5 apg, shooting on 52/49/90 splits.

Akin to Durant, James is also continuing to achieve more milestones. The Lakers star has climbed up the ladder in most minutes played all-time, regular season and playoffs combined, breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing record.

James also became the first player to score 39,000 points this season. He could pass the 40,000 points mark, too.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant also faced off after five years this season. They have played twice against each other and will play for the third time in a knockout game in the quarter-finals of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. It will be their first elimination game against each other since the 2018 NBA finals.