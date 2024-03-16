LeBron James' wife Savannah James delights fans as she joins forces with daughter Zhuri in fun dance challenge

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, is one of the most famous athlete wives. The wife of the billionaire NBA star is now starting her new ventures on several platforms, but she remains a family-first person.

Zhuri, the youngest daughter of LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, seems to be the real star of the James family. Recently, Savannah and Zhuri were seen enjoying each other's company at home. The mother-daughter duo danced together to some music and had a great time.

James’ wife shared the video of the mother-daughter duo matching their steps on her Instagram story. Savannah captioned the post:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“MY TREACHEROUS LIL TWIN,” followed by heart and kiss emojis.

LeBron James' daughter Zhuri and wife, Savannah James

While both mother and daughter donned pants, Savannah James paired them with a white hoodie.

It shouldn’t be surprising that Savannah James finds it easy to move on to her favorite music. Earlier, she shared a video of her and April McDaniel tuning on Tyla’s Water.

Previously, LeBron James also shared a video of his entire family syncing to a song led by Zhuri.

LeBron James’ daughter, Zhuri, wants to be like her mother

Right from high school, Mrs. James stood by her husband's side while the LA Lakers star continued to climb the ladder of success.

After two boys, LeBron and Savannah had a daughter Zhuri in 2014. For Savannah, being a girl mom was one of the most exciting things in her life, but also one of the most terrifying ones.

Last year, in conversation with “The Cut” Savannah James shared her experience of being a girl mom.

"Honey. It’s very different. Maybe last year sometime, we were sitting watching TV and having a conversation, and all of a sudden she says, 'Mommy, I want to be just like you... you dress so good and you do your makeup so good and you’re just so cool and you can dance,'" Savannah replied.

She also added that her daughter’s comment also scared her.

“It was all the things that were appealing to a 7-year-old at the time. It scared me, to be very honest,” she added.

So far, Savannah has kept the family together while James continues to achieve new heights in his NBA career. Playing in his 21st season in the NBA, James continues to perform at an unprecedented level.