LeBron James' wife Savannah James drops 2-word reaction to her childhood pic

On Thursday, LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, took a trip down memory lane. The 38-year-old entrepreneur couldn't help but call attention to a particular trope, having uncovered a childhood photo.

Ad

In one IG story, Savannah shared a commentary on a supposedly common occurrence among black children:

The story's caption read: "Why all lil black girls got a pic in a red dress wit white lace tho?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Savannah followed this up with a personal childhood pic in which she was wearing the same ensemble described in the first story:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Hey mom!" she wrote in the caption.

Ad

Trending

Savannah James posts her reaction to her childhood pic. Credit: James/IG

In the pic, Savannah is accompanied by her mother Jennifer Brinson. In a 2017 interview with Cleveland Magazine, Savannah talked about how her parents — Jennifer, who worked as a nurse, and JK, who worked for Akron Paint & Varnish Engineered Coatings — used to take in young people who were going through difficult circumstances at home.

Ad

"If they had something going on at home, or they just needed a safe haven, my mom and dad always opened up their doors," Savannah told Cleveland Magazine.

The youngest of five children, Savannah would later become a philanthropist in her own right when she volunteered to work for her husband's LeBron James Family Foundation.

Though Savannah has professed that she doesn't enjoy being in the spotlight, her support for the legendary career of James, as well as the budding careers of their sons Bronny and Bryce, is well-documented.

Ad

Savannah James name-dropped in heated feud between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith

There are certainly times when Savannah can't help but be brought to the spotlight. One such example came last month, when she was name-dropped in the ongoing feud between her husband and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith.

On the March 18 episode of "The Stephen A. Smith Show," Smith made it clear that he had no issue with Savannah amidst all the verbal barbs that he has launched at James:

Ad

"I've always been kind to his family. I think his wife is the first lady of the NBA, class personified," Smith said. [Timestamp - 1:22:00]

Despite these kind words for Savannah, the feud between Smith and LeBron James does not appear to be coming to an end in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback