LeBron James' wife Savannah James drops 4-word reaction as she takes remote working to aesthetic location

LeBron James is busy with the LA Lakers' final stretch of the regular season, heading into a potential championship run in the playoffs. His wife, Savannah James, was also working for Klutch Sports Group but doing it in a more relaxing location.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Savannah shared an image of her work laptop alongside a Klutch Sports Group journal. She was working remotely on a beach somewhere. She didn't tag her location, though Mexico has been a favorite spot for the James family over the years.

"Not bad for today," Savannah wrote.

Savannah James shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: @mrs_savannahrj on IG)

Klutch Sports Group was founded by LeBron James' close friend and business partner Rich Paul. James is the highest-profile athlete on Klutch's lineup but it's unclear if Savannah has a position with the agency. The NBA even investigated LeBron in 2017 after rumors arose that he had a stake in Klutch.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the NBA found nothing that proved "The King" is more than just a client of Klutch Sports Group. It's illegal for any player to have a stake in any agency and profit from fellow players' salaries and lucrative contracts.

"LeBron doesn't have any ownership in Klutch Sports," Windhorst said in 2017 (via CBS Sports). "The NBA investigated it and said LeBron doesn't have ownership."

In addition to LeBron James, Klutch Sports Group has at least 35 NBA players on its roster. They also have clients in other leagues such as MLB, NFL, WNBA and IndyCar racing and signed several soccer stars in Europe as well.

Savannah James told LeBron James early in their marriage not to call her "wifey"

Savannah and LeBron James are arguably the biggest power couple in the NBA today. LeBron is one of the greatest players to ever do it and his business acumen helped him become a billionaire as an active player. Savannah has been carving her own entrepreneurial endeavors over the years.

One of those is a podcast called Everybody's Crazy co-hosted with April McDaniel. In one of the episodes in August 2024, Savannah revealed that she hated the term "wifey" and warned LeBron to never use it in their household.

'I hate, loathe the term wifey," Savannah said. "I had to politely tell my husband back in the day. You think you know, but you have no idea."

The couple have been together since they were in high school. They have three children together and married in 2013.

