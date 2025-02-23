LeBron James' wife Savannah James drops savage reaction to Bronny James' dazzling G League return

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, dropped a savage reaction on Bronny James' dazzling return to the G League. Bronny continued to dominate with the South Bay Lakes in Saturday's clash against the Valley Suns.

Following his last G League game on Feb. 7, where he had 28 points on 12 of 23 shots, the Lakers' No. 55 pick tallied 24 points on 10 of 16 shots with five rebounds, six assists, two steals, and a block. Bronny was 4-for-6 from the 3-point range.

Savannah James took to Instagram to give their son Bronny James a shoutout. She posted a graphic with his box scores from the night and added a gif of a man nodding in appreciation.

Here's the story:

Savannah's IG story for Bronny

Savannah James was present at Bronny James' game on Feb. 7. However, she wasn't spotted on Saturday. Nevertheless, she ensured to show support to her eldest child via social media.

It was another confidence-boosting game for Bronny, who was coming off an NBA career-high effort for the Lakers. Before the All-Star break on Feb. 12, Bronny scored nine points in eight minutes on 3 of 4 shots in a 131-119 blowout loss to the Utah Jazz.

He didn't get to play much in the two games after that, and the Lakers decided it was best for him not to travel with LeBron James and Co. to Denver.

Also read: Bronny James Stats Tonight: LeBron James' son goes crazy in G League return after Lakers snub him from Denver trip (Feb. 22)

