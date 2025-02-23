  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Bronny James
  • LeBron James' wife Savannah James drops savage reaction to Bronny James' dazzling G League return

LeBron James' wife Savannah James drops savage reaction to Bronny James' dazzling G League return

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 23, 2025 06:06 GMT
LeBron James
LeBron James' wife Savannah James drops savage reaction to Bronny James' dazzling G League return (Image Source: NBA G League IG, Getty)

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, dropped a savage reaction on Bronny James' dazzling return to the G League. Bronny continued to dominate with the South Bay Lakes in Saturday's clash against the Valley Suns.

Ad

Following his last G League game on Feb. 7, where he had 28 points on 12 of 23 shots, the Lakers' No. 55 pick tallied 24 points on 10 of 16 shots with five rebounds, six assists, two steals, and a block. Bronny was 4-for-6 from the 3-point range.

Savannah James took to Instagram to give their son Bronny James a shoutout. She posted a graphic with his box scores from the night and added a gif of a man nodding in appreciation.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's the story:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Savannah&#039;s IG story for Bronny
Savannah's IG story for Bronny

Savannah James was present at Bronny James' game on Feb. 7. However, she wasn't spotted on Saturday. Nevertheless, she ensured to show support to her eldest child via social media.

Ad

It was another confidence-boosting game for Bronny, who was coming off an NBA career-high effort for the Lakers. Before the All-Star break on Feb. 12, Bronny scored nine points in eight minutes on 3 of 4 shots in a 131-119 blowout loss to the Utah Jazz.

He didn't get to play much in the two games after that, and the Lakers decided it was best for him not to travel with LeBron James and Co. to Denver.

Also read: Bronny James Stats Tonight: LeBron James' son goes crazy in G League return after Lakers snub him from Denver trip (Feb. 22)

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी