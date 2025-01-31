LeBron James and wife Savannah James feel the victory vibes as Bryce James dominates in latest Sierra Canyon outing

LeBron James and his wife Savannah James were feeling the victory vibes on their Instagram story as their younger son, Bryce James, delivered a dominant performance in Sierra Canyon's latest matchup.

The Lakers star and his wife shared videos and images from Bryce's game on their Instagram handles, expressing their thoughts with emojis in their captions. Savannah only used one type of emoji, while LeBron encapsulated his thoughts with two:

LeBron James and his wife Savannah James celebrate their young son's win on their IG stories. (Credits: @mrssavannah_rj, @kingjames/Instagram)

Sierra Canyon faced Bishop Alemany on Thursday and won the matchup 78-53. Bleacher Report Hoops uploaded Bryce James' highlights on their Instagram page, which prompted King James and Savannah to share the post on their stories.

In the video, Bryce delivers a dominant performance reminiscent of his father's high school basketball days, scoring 18 points to help his team secure the win.

LeBron James' younger son has been exceptional on the court since committing to the Arizona Wildcats. Earlier this month, on Jan. 4, LeBron posted a picture of Bryce in Wildcats' gear to confirm his commitment.

While Bryce is working his way to the professional level, his older brother Bronny James has already reached that point. Bronny is playing in the NBA on the LA Lakers alongside his father. They made history on Oct. 22, 2024, when they became the first father-son duo to play in the league together on the same side.

LeBron James' son Bryce James reveals the origin of his nickname "Sweet Treats"

Basketball players are often known by their nicknames, which are earned through their hard work on the court or because of a unique trait they possess. Some of the greatest players share this tradition, like LeBron "The King" James, Kobe "The Mamba" Bryant or Michael "Air" Jordan.

However, LeBron James' younger son Bryce James already has a nickname: "Sweet Treat." On Thursday, Bryce revealed the origins of his nickname in a video uploaded by the NBA Future Stars' Instagram handle. Bryce explained that his grandmother came up with the nickname because he loved eating candy as a child:

"When I was a little kid, I loved eating candy. That's why," Bryce said in the video. "My grandma just came up with it."

On3 currently ranks Bryce as a three-star recruit with an overall ranking of 206. He is placed at the 56th position in the guard rankings and is ranked No. 27 in California's Class of 2025.

