LeBron James' wife Savannah James gets boogie with daughter Zhuri as adorable mom-daughter bond in full display 

LeBron James has been leading the LA Lakers again in the middle of the NBA regular season, while his wife Savannah has been enjoying some time with their daughter Zhuri in a foreign country. The two were seen enjoying company together in South Korea this week.

Savannah James posted a reel on Thursday of her and daughter Zhuri dancing to the tune of “Let’s Groove” by Earth, Wind, & Fire. The two wore their sweaters as South Korea is currently in its dry winter season.

“In Korea getting our boogie on🫰🏾🫶🏾,” Savannah captioned.

Savannah is reportedly in South Korea as she continues to work on her skincare line, which has long been in the works in her entrepreneurial career.

South Korea is known as a hotbed for skincare products, making it a perfect destination for the mother-daughter pair's working vacation.

In a separate video, the two are seen wearing lab coats, experimenting with different beauty products, and meeting with other entrepreneurs to discuss potential collaborations.

“Back at it with my first 24 in Korea…🫰🏾 📝 @girlswho_getit We’re getting closer….😘,” Savannah captioned as she teased something coming up for their family.

As both are in Asia, Savannah and Zhuri James are far from home when LeBron James was named in his 21st NBA All-Star appearance in 22 seasons in the league.

The Lakers star is also the first player in NBA history to be an All-Star starter at 40.

LeBron James gets praise from JJ Redick after historic All-Star nod

LeBron James in action during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. (Credits: Getty)

LeBron James, the oldest player in the NBA, continues to create history. He earned an All-Star selection after finishing second in both player and fan votes, just behind reigning MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

James also averages 23.6 points, 8.9 assists, and 7.7 rebounds per game for the fifth-seed Lakers. Lakers head coach JJ Redick praised James for his hefty contributions even at 40.

“In the history of the NBA, there are a lot of popular players at the end of certain seasons with the way the fan vote works for a long time they get an all-star nod, and they were playing good but LeBron is still playing at an elite level,” Redick before the LA Lakers defeated the defending champions Boston Celtics on Thursday.

His family - Savannah James, their daughter Zhuri, sons Bryce and Bronny, who plays alongside him in the NBA - are expected to accompany King James again in the All-Star weekend slated next month in San Francisco.

LeBron James will have a player option for the 2025-2026 NBA season, which means that this year's All-Star appearance could be his last in his storied career.

