LeBron James' wife Savannah James goes for 'beef' and broccoli after grooving to Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' at LA bash

LeBron James and his wife Savannah James were out in Los Angeles recently and partied with friends. They danced to Kendrick Lamar's viral "Not Like Us" diss track, which was surprising, considering the relationship between LeBron and Drake.

Savannah must have felt hungry after a night of partying and shared a plateful of "beef" and broccoli on her Instagram stories. It's unclear if Mrs. James is on a vegan diet, but she was not really eating real beef. She had the beef replaced with mushroom, which is a meat substitute.

Savannah James shared this on her Instagram stories.

LeBron and Savannah James partied with some of their friends including actress Yvonne Orji, who is famously known for the television series "Insecure."

The NBA power couple was seen dancing to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," which was one of the diss tracks released by the Compton native as part of his beef with Drake.

It's interesting to see the LA Lakers superstar dancing to Kendrick's song because he's a friend of the Canadian rapper. Drake and LeBron are friends and can be seen together hanging out even during the NBA season.

LeBron dancing to "Not Like Us" could add another layer to the beef between Kendrick and Drake. Fans are waiting for Kendrick's response to Drake's latest track called "The Heart Part 6," which received mixed reviews.

Savannah James recently launched a podcast

The James Family has found a new venture in the form of podcasting. LeBron James shocked the basketball world when he launched "Mind the Game" with JJ Redick back in March. It already has five episodes and has a refreshing take on basketball.

Savannah James followed suit with her own podcast called "Everybody's Crazy" with April McDaniel. It has had two episodes since its launch earlier this month. The podcast is about listening to callers who can share their "crazy" stories. They are also advising on how to get out of "crazy" situations.

To make things crazier, LeBron and Savannah's son Bryce pranked her mom on her new podcast. Bryce called on the show to share his crazy story, telling his mother that his name was "Darrell" from Atlanta.

"So my crazy is, you know, I'm 17 years old and I'd be playing a video game and I be cussing, screaming, banging a desk, and my mom come in and like, starts yelling at me. So I just want to know if you think that’s crazy?," Bryce, posing as 'Darrell,' said.

Savannah shared that she let her sons cuss on the court because they do it too much at home and she can hear them through the walls. Bryce then came clean and admitted to his mom that he was the caller.

Here's Savannah's reply:

"Wait?! Bryce?! What the f*ck?!"