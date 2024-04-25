LeBron James' wife Savannah James hilariously mocks her introverted nature with zodiac sign joke

Savannah James, the wife of LeBron James, might be accustomed to being in the spotlight due to her husband's status as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. However, she recently suggested her preference for privacy in an Instagram story where she hinted at her introverted nature.

Savannah James, a Virgo, shared a meme suggesting that Virgos appreciate it when plans are canceled. Her meme showed a cringeworthy expression in response to being asked if plans were still on.

Savannah James reveals her introverted side as a Virgo in an Instagram story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Savannah James was born on Aug. 27, 1986. According to astrology, Virgo is the sixth sign of the zodiac, typically governing the period from around Aug. 23 to Sept. 22.

She's two years older than LeBron James, who was born on Dec. 30, 1984. Astrologically, the LA Laker star has a Capricorn sign.

According to the astrology website Astrotalk, the love compatibility between Virgo and Capricorn is among the best in the zodiac. Both signs are earth signs, which enhances their natural affinity.

A Virgo and Capricorn relationship is described as a mix of two exceptionally smart and conscientious individuals, each with their own remarkable qualities.

Savannah and LeBron exemplify this, frequently sharing moments of their life on social media and showing off their strong bond and commitment to family.

In an interview with Cleveland Magazine in 2020, Savannah said about LeBron:

“He is truly a king to his queen, if you will. He treats me with so much respect — I mean, it's hard to not love him, with the way that he is with me and the kids and his mom and just everyone who's around him."

Savannah James set to launch first episode of her podcast on April 30

LeBron James recently launched his podcast "Mind the Game" alongside NBA player-turned-analyst JJ Redick, aimed at those who truly love basketball.

Following her husband's footsteps, Savannah James is also entering the podcasting world with her show "Everybody's Crazy," set to premiere on April 30. She will co-host with April McDaniel, founder of Crown + Conquer.

Savannah's podcast provides a platform for her to share personal experiences and tell untold stories, offering fans a new perspective on her life.

Savannah and LeBron have been together since high school at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, and are known for their strong relationship and support for each other and their children.

They have three kids: LeBron James Jr. (born October 6, 2004), Bryce Maximus James (born June 14, 2007), and Zhuri James (born October 22, 2014).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback