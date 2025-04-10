LeBron James' wife Savannah James leaves 3-word reaction on daughter Zhuri's game-winning volleyball play

LeBron James' wife Savannah is an ever supportive mother to her three children, who are all competitive athletes in their own right. On Wednesday, she raved about the exceptional skills of her daughter Zhuri Nova on the volleyball court.

In a clip posted on Instagram, the 10-year-old is seen delivering an excellent serve that the opposing team is unable to receive properly. According to Savannah's caption, this ace by Zhuri came at a critical juncture in the game:

"For the win," Savannah wrote in the caption.

Savannah James raves about the volleyball skills of her daughter Zhuri. Credit: James/IG

At a young age, Zhuri is getting valuable experience in organized sports, as she joined City Volleyball Club late last year. No less than her famous father LeBron broke the news of her entry into the team via social media:

"YOU GO GIRL!!!!!! @allthingszhuri LET'S GO BABY Z!!" James wrote in the caption of his IG post.

While Zhuri has chosen to cultivate her skills as a volleyball player, her older brothers have followed in the footsteps of their dad.

Bronny James, the eldest of LeBron and Savannah, is wrapping up his first season as a pro after being drafted 55th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. Meanwhile, Bryce James is set to play for Arizona after standing out at Sierra Canyon.

Given that they are the children of one of the most recognizable sports personalities in the world, the James siblings are under more scrutiny than others in terms of their progression as athletes. Nevertheless, LeBron and Savannah continue to extend their tremendous support to Zhuri, Bryce, and Bronny.

LeBron James' wife Savannah James opens up on challenges posed by motherhood

Recently, Savannah peeled back the curtain on her role as mother by opening up on personal challenges that it posed for her.

Back on Mar. 27, in a clip posted on the IG account of the "Everybody's Crazy" podcast, Savannah talked about struggling to find herself while fulfilling her duties as a mom:

"With the boys, especially, it was really hard for me to find an identity outside of motherhood," Savannah said on the podcast, which she co-hosts. “I felt like that is where my identity was supposed to be so I just kind of put all the eggs into that basket."

To Savannah's credit, it appears that all three of her children are on their way to becoming successful athletes in their respective careers.

